IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS Toss and Playing 11: Hardik Pandya invites Mayank Agarwal to bat; Bairstow debuts

While Punjab Kings have included big-hitting England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow in the playing eleven against the newbies. Sri Lanka glovesman Bhanuka Rajapaske makes way for the hard-hitting English batter on the Punjab side.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, made a couple of changes to their playing eleven by handing debut caps to young Sai Sudharsan and Darshan Nalkande. The duo replaced Vijay Shankar and Varun Aaron, both of whom are not completely fit for today's game.

After winning the toss, GT captain Hardik Pandya said, "Going to bowl first because I think dew might be a factor later. We had a couple of good games where things went on our side. A lot of courage was shown by the boys. Two forced changes. Vijay misses out, Varun as well. Two debutants - Sai Sudarshan and Darshan."

"Would've liked to bowl first as well but it is what it is. Did well last game batting first. Guys are taking a lot of responsibility. (We) Have a lot of leaders on our side, makes my job easier. Bairstow comes in for Rajapaksa," said PBKS captain Mayank Agarwal.

Pitch Report: "We are in for another batting frenzy. We've got a little bit of grass on this wicket which is going to be very consistent. It's going to play nicely for the quicks. Lots of even pace and bounce and a very good wicket. The middle-overs could be a struggle for both teams. I think it's going to be plenty of runs," said former Australia batting legend Matthew Hayden.

Playing XIs:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande.