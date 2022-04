IPL 2022: GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

GT have 14 points and RCB have 10 points. In that context, a win will push the Titans ever so close to a play-off berth and for Bangalore, a win is mandatory to remain in the mix for playoffs.

So, here are details like Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction etc for the GT vs RCB match.

1. Squads Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan. Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul. 2. GT vs RCB Possible playing 11 Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Faf du Plessis (Captain), 2, Virat Kohli, 3 Glenn Maxwell, 4 Rajat Patidar, 5 Suyansh Prabhudesai, 6 Shahabaz Ahmed, 7 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Mohammed Siraj. Gujarat Titans: 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Wriddhiman Saha, 3 Hardik Pandya, 4 Abhinav Manohar, 5 David Miller, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Alzarri Joseph, 9 Lockie Ferguson/ Dominic Drakes, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Yash Dayal. 3. GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Dream11 Team Prediction 1: 1 Faf du Plessis, 2 Wriddhiman Saha, 3 Hardik Pandya, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Shahbaz Ahmed, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Yash Dayal, 11 Mohammad Siraj. Captain: Hardik Pandya, Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan, Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha. Dream11 Team Prediction 2: 1 Wriddhiman Saha, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Hardik Pandya, 4 Abhinav Manohar, 5 David Miller, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Rahul Tewatia, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Josh Hazlewood, 10 Wanindu Hasaranga, 11 Mohammed Shami. Captain: Hardik Pandya, Vice-Captain: Rahul Tewatia, Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik. 4 GT vs RCB Match Prediction The Gujarat Titans are well placed on the points table with 14 points and they have churned out some consistent, thrilling efforts. On the other hand, the RCB have slipped up a bit in the recent days. That consistency factor has prompted us to make Gujarat Titans as the favourites for the GT vs RCB match.