IPL 2022: Harbhajan Singh wants Dinesh Karthik in the ICC T20 World Cup squad

Harbhajan highlighted the fact that Karthik is one of the best finishers this season and also hinted that he would the batter for the ICC T20 World cup squad if given a chance of being a selector.

Karthik has re-invented his game and has performed the finisher role to perfection for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2022.

The Faf du Plessis-led RCB take on the Mayank Agarwal-captained Punjab Kings in Match 60 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (May 13).

"Dinesh Karthik has been outstanding for RCB. He's very good at leg side shots than his off sides, excellent at taking singles but I think, over all he understands his game very well," Harbhajan said during the Gameplan episode on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL 2022.,

"Whenever he is left with last chances, he makes sure that he finishes the game. For me, if anyone has played the best role of a finisher in this entire IPL, then it's none other than Dinesh Kartik," Harbhajan added.

The ICC T20 World Cup will be held later in the year in Australia and while cricketers like Virender Sehwag have pitched in for Jitesh Yadav as the back-up wicket-keeper/batter, Harbhajan has made his priorities quite clear.

"If I were a selector I would have given him a ticket to Australia for World Cup T20 and let him play for India as wicket keeper and batter because he deserves that. And if ever Indian cricket team needs the best finisher then it should be Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya as they make a very powerful side," he said.

The RCB have 14 points from 12 matches and a win against RR will push them close to a play-off berth, but a defeat will make the situation way too complicated for them with NRR and other calculations kicking in.

On the other hand, the PBKS have 10 points from 11 matches and a win is absolutely necessary for them.

Harbhajan added that Karthik is a player who any captain would love to see in his playing XI.

"Anyway, I have gone deep into the future but yeah once again, I must say Dinesh Karthik has been incredible this season and I hope he gets a chance to bat a little early. 15 to 16 overs are enough for him to finish the game."

Meanwhile, when asked about Karthik's effect on RCB this season coach Sanjay Bangar stated how well he is doing for the franchise and also helping out the youngsters.

"Dinesh Karthik has been pretty good for us, we chose him for a particular role because we knew that since after AB de Villiers left that's gonna be a big hole to fill. With his balance and skill set he has actually got the best out of our younger batsmen who bat at the middle order with him," Bangar said during the Inside RCB show on Star Sports, Sanjay Bangar said

The RCB vs RR pre-match telecast begins at 6.30pm on Star Sports/Hotstar. Match starts at 7.30pm.