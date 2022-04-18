IPL 2022: Hopefully I start and finish in KKR colours: Sunil Narine playing his 150th game

Narine, who completed ten years with the former champions said he wants to finish his IPL career at KKR. The 33-year-old, who was signed by the Knights in the 2012 edition, was one of the four players retained by KKR ahead of this season's mega auction.

Speaking to KKR's official website, Narine said, "Yeah I have always told Venky (Mysore) that hopefully, I don't play for any other franchise, I have loved my stay at KKR. So, hopefully, I start and finish here. I think it's a great achievement. You don't see many overseas players stay with one franchise. Luckily, I am one of them and hopefully, I can continue to be with them in the future."

IPL SPECIAL PAGE

Narine, further stated, that he would hopefully go on to join the franchise as a bowling coach once his playing career ends. "It's a long journey, 150 games and continuing. My aspirations are to finish the IPL in KKR colours and hopefully after my playing career, I can join the team as a bowling coach because I have been doing so much of bowling and learning about the action in terms of what helps and what doesn't. I think I want to give back and hopefully, the door is open," Narine added.

In the ongoing season of the IPL, Narine has bagged five wickets was KKR, including one against the ongoing match against Rajasthan Royals. Though Narine doesn't have too many wickets, with KKR having played six matches, Narine has not let runs leak with a tight economy rate of 5 runs per over.

Meanwhile, in the match, KKR opted to bowl first against Rajasthan. Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal handed RR a flying start, before Narine came to KKR's rescue, breaking the opening stand, with Padikkal's wicket.