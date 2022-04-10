IPL 2022: Iceland Cricket trolls BCCI over poor umpiring standards after Virat Kohli's controversial LBW

Kohli - who took the DRS soon after the umpire raised his finger after South Africa U-19 star Dewald Brevis appealed for an LBW on the very first ball of his maiden over in the IPL - was literally livid with the third umpire's decision. The senior India batter left the field furious as the decision from the TV umpire looked controversial.

Following this incident, the Iceland Cricket took to its Twitter handle and trolled the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the poor umpiring standard in the ongoing league.

"It's not easy for on-field umpires to detect inside edges or whether the ball hit bat or pad first. But every TV umpire should be able to make the right call with the benefit of slow-motion replays and technology like UltraEdge. @BCCI We have trained umpires ready to fly over," the official Twitter handle of Iceland Cricket said.

The Iceland Cricket handle has from time to time tweeted several hilarious posts which tickled the funny bone of cricket enthusiasts.

Coming to the game, RCB defeated Mumbai India by 7 wickets in the match and subjected the five-time champions to their fourth successive defeat of the season.

Riding over a quickfire fifty from young opener Anuj Rawat (66 off 47 balls), Kohli's 48 off 36 deliveries and disciplined bowling performance from Wanindu Hasaranga (2/28) and Harshal Patel (2/23) RCB won their third game in the tournament.