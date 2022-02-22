IPL 2022: Is Suresh Raina eyeing a contract with CPL, BBL after auction snub?

But the former Chennai Super Kings and India star is eager to play in other T20 leagues around the world such as the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Big Bash League (BBL).

The romours are rife that Raina could be making a request to this effect to the BCCI soon. The earliest T20 league he can now appear for is the CPL 2022. The 10th edition of the CPL is marked to take place in the August-September window later this year.

Raina could also eye a deal with the BBL later this year and he can follow the example of former India under-19 captain Unmukt Chand.

Chand had retired from all forms of cricket in India and then signed up with American cricket team and later inked a contract with the BBL franchise Melbourne Renegades. Chand became the first Indian cricketer to appear in the BBL.

There is no official confirmation yet on how BCCI will react to Raina’s plans but since he is a retired cricketer, the World Cup-winning batsman will not have to face any objection from the Indian cricket governing body.

“I hope the BCCI can get together with the ICC or with franchises and allow players who don’t have BCCI contracts to play in overseas leagues,” Raina was earlier quoted as saying in a report in the cricket.com.au.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction, Raina was released by the Chennai Super Kings and he was not bought back either from the auction even as the CSK made successful bids for players like Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, who were also released ahead of the auction.

It led to widespread resent among the Super Kings fans who wanted Raina back in the team and Twitter was flooded with posts with the hashtag #boycottchennaisuperkings.