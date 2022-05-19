IPL 2022 KKR Performance - Stats & Records: Shreyas Iyer best batter, Andre Russell best bowler

The narrow 2-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants on May 18, their final league games, was the final nail in the coffin for coach Brendon McCullum's side.

KKR - Matches Played 14; Lost 8; Won 6

Opponent Date Result Chennai March 26 KKR won by 6 wickets Bangalore March 30 RCB won by 3 wickets Punjab April 1 KKR won by 6 wickets Mumbai April 6 KKR won by 5 wickets Delhi April 10 DC won by 44 runs Hyderabad April 15 SRH won by 7 wickets Rajasthan April 18 RR won by 7 runs Gujarat April 23 GT won by 8 runs Delhi April 28 DC won by 4 wickets Rajasthan May 2 KKR won by 7 wickets Lucknow May 7 LSG won by 75 runs Mumbai May 9 KKR won by 52 runs Hyderabad May 14 KKR won by 54 runs Lucknow May 18 LSG won by 2 runs

Here we take a look at the stats and records of KKR in the IPL 2022:

Highest Run Scorer for Kolkata:

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer was the highest run-getter for the side in his debut captaincy season for the Kolkata-based franchise. Shreyas Iyer amassed 401 runs in 14 matches in the IPL 2022 and scored runs at a strike rate of 134.56. The talented right-handed batter from India smashed 41 boundaries and 11 maximums in a rather dull season for his franchise. The Mumbaikar slammed three half-centuries in IPL 2022, with 85 being his highest.

Shreyas Iyer's stats as captain: Won 6, Lost 8:

The cricketer from Mumbai - who was purchased by the franchise for a whopping sum of Rs 12.25 crore at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction - was appointed the captain of the franchise ahead of the season. He started the new season on a positive note with back-to-back wins in the league stage. But the team failed to continue the momentum and ended up finishing eighth in the points table.

Most Sixes: Andre Russell hit 32 maximums in 12 innings for KKR.

Most fours: Shreyas Iyer hit 41 fours in 14 innings for KKR.

Most Catches: Rinku Singh - 9

Highest Wicket Taker for KKR:

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was the highest wicket-taker for the Knight Riders with 17 wickets in the bank in 14 games he played. The right-arm pacer also grabbed a four-for in a game.

India seamer Umesh Yadav ended the season as the highest wicket-taker for the franchise with 16 scalps in 12 games. The right-arm quick started the season on a dominant note as he was picking up wickets in the powerplay match after match. However, niggle and pitches slowing down in the middle phase of the tournament affected his wicket-taking knack with the new ball. He finished the tournament with 16 victims and an economy of 7.06.

Andre Russell's batting form: One of the big reasons behind KKR's unimpressive show in IPL 15 due to the fact that Andre Russell's bat was mostly silent. The explosive right-handed batter from Jamaica didn't look in his elements with the bat this season. He scored 335 runs in 14 games and slammed just one fifty.

Mystery Spinners In-effective: KKR's mystery spin-twins Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy weren't amongst the wickets this season. While Narine bowled miserly as usual as he finished with an economy of 5.57 from 14 games - the best in the season (more than 3 games) but he didn't get too many wickets. He has picked up 9 wickets in 14 games. Varun Chakravarthy picked up just 6 wickets in 11 games and leaked runs at 8.51 per over.