IPL 2022 KKR Performance - Stats & Records: Shreyas Iyer best batter, Andre Russell best bowler

Mumbai, May 19: Kolkata Knight Riders finished their campaign in the IPL 2022 on a disappointing note and became the third team after Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings to get knocked out of the playoffs race.
The narrow 2-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants on May 18, their final league games, was the final nail in the coffin for coach Brendon McCullum's side.
KKR - Matches Played 14; Lost 8; Won 6
|Opponent
|Date
|Result
|Chennai
|March 26
|KKR won by 6 wickets
|Bangalore
|March 30
|RCB won by 3 wickets
|Punjab
|April 1
|KKR won by 6 wickets
|Mumbai
|April 6
|KKR won by 5 wickets
|Delhi
|April 10
|DC won by 44 runs
|Hyderabad
|April 15
|SRH won by 7 wickets
|Rajasthan
|April 18
|RR won by 7 runs
|Gujarat
|April 23
|GT won by 8 runs
|Delhi
|April 28
|DC won by 4 wickets
|Rajasthan
|May 2
|KKR won by 7 wickets
|Lucknow
|May 7
|LSG won by 75 runs
|Mumbai
|May 9
|KKR won by 52 runs
|Hyderabad
|May 14
|KKR won by 54 runs
|Lucknow
|May 18
|LSG won by 2 runs
Here we take a look at the stats and records of KKR in the IPL 2022:
Highest Run Scorer for Kolkata:
KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer was the highest run-getter for the side in his debut captaincy season for the Kolkata-based franchise. Shreyas Iyer amassed 401 runs in 14 matches in the IPL 2022 and scored runs at a strike rate of 134.56. The talented right-handed batter from India smashed 41 boundaries and 11 maximums in a rather dull season for his franchise. The Mumbaikar slammed three half-centuries in IPL 2022, with 85 being his highest.
Shreyas Iyer's stats as captain: Won 6, Lost 8:
The cricketer from Mumbai - who was purchased by the franchise for a whopping sum of Rs 12.25 crore at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction - was appointed the captain of the franchise ahead of the season. He started the new season on a positive note with back-to-back wins in the league stage. But the team failed to continue the momentum and ended up finishing eighth in the points table.
Most Sixes: Andre Russell hit 32 maximums in 12 innings for KKR.
Most fours: Shreyas Iyer hit 41 fours in 14 innings for KKR.
Most Catches: Rinku Singh - 9
Highest Wicket Taker for KKR:
West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was the highest wicket-taker for the Knight Riders with 17 wickets in the bank in 14 games he played. The right-arm pacer also grabbed a four-for in a game.
India seamer Umesh Yadav ended the season as the highest wicket-taker for the franchise with 16 scalps in 12 games. The right-arm quick started the season on a dominant note as he was picking up wickets in the powerplay match after match. However, niggle and pitches slowing down in the middle phase of the tournament affected his wicket-taking knack with the new ball. He finished the tournament with 16 victims and an economy of 7.06.
Andre Russell's batting form: One of the big reasons behind KKR's unimpressive show in IPL 15 due to the fact that Andre Russell's bat was mostly silent. The explosive right-handed batter from Jamaica didn't look in his elements with the bat this season. He scored 335 runs in 14 games and slammed just one fifty.
Mystery Spinners In-effective: KKR's mystery spin-twins Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy weren't amongst the wickets this season. While Narine bowled miserly as usual as he finished with an economy of 5.57 from 14 games - the best in the season (more than 3 games) but he didn't get too many wickets. He has picked up 9 wickets in 14 games. Varun Chakravarthy picked up just 6 wickets in 11 games and leaked runs at 8.51 per over.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.