IPL 2022: KKR vs GT, Highlights: Gujarat Titans climb to the top with 8-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders

After electing to bat first, Pandya top scored for his side with a solid 67 off 49 to guide Gujarat to 156/9. In reply, the lethal Titans bowling unit restricted the Knights to 148/8 to pick up their sixth win of the season and climb to the top of the table. Meanwhile, Knight Riders fell to their fourth consecutive loss in the ongoing season.

Pandya, returning to the side from injury, became the first captain this season to win the toss and elect to bat first - and it paid off. Playing in the afternoon game of the Saturday double-header, the Titans fought their way to 156/9.

GT got off to a shaky start as opener Shubman Gill (7 off 5) failed to get going against his former team, as Tim Southee picked up Gill on his very first delivery.

But the Titans overcame the early wicket quickly as opener Wriddhiman Saha (25 off 23) and skipper Pandya (67 off 49) built a partnership of 75 off 56 to steady the ship. David Miller also chipped in with a solid 27 off 20 as he stitched together a 50 run stand with skipper Hardik. The Titans skipper top scored for his side he scored his third 50 this season and the second one at the DY Patil Stadium.

The Titans who were cruising at 138 for three at one stage, slipped to 156 for 9 and the lower order failed to fire. Tim Southee, playing only in his second match this season, picked up three wickets, while Russell, who bowled just the final over, picked up four. Bowling the last over, Russell was superb as he pocketed four wickets and gave away just five runs to restrict GT to 156.

But in the end it was enough as the Titans defended the total. The Knights struggled to build partnerships as they fell to a disappointing loss. Rinku Singh and Venkatesh Iyer did steady the chase with a 45 off 36 partnership, but Yash Dayal broke the stand, to deepen KKR's troubles.

Andre Russell, who was superb with the ball, top scored for KKR and almost turned the game around with a scintillating 48 off 25. Just when it looked like Russell who snatch the win away Alzarri Joseph removed the hard-hitting West Indian in the final over as Lockie Ferguson took a stunning catch to put GT back in the driver's seat.

For Gujarat, Mohammad Shami, Yash Dayal and Rashid Khan picked up two wickets each, while Joseh and Ferguson pocketed a wicket apiece.

With the win, Titans are at the top of the table with 12 points from seven games. Meanwhile, Knight Riders are placed seventh, with six points from eight games.