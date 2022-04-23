IPL 2022: KKR vs GT Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comment: Hardik back as Titans opt to bat

In the first game of the weekend double-header, Hardik Pandya, who returns from injury, won the toss and elected to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders.

After winning the toss, Pandya said, "Fitness is absolutely fine. We have to preserve energy and its better to bat first when its hot. Only the one change: Vijay goes out and I come in."

Meanwhile, Iyer said Knights would have definitely wanted to bat first as well. "Definitely would have batted first. (Three losses on the trot) The spirits are high. We haven't played really bad games and we've rectified our mistakes. It's just a matter of one game. Three changes: Tim Southee, Sam Billings and Rinku Singh come in," Iyer said at the toss.

Former champions Knight Riders will be up against newcomers Gujarat Titans. The Shreyas Iyer-led Knights will look be desperate to bounce back to winning ways as they head into the game on the back of three consecutive losses.

But KKR will have their task cut out as they will face an inform Titans. The Hardik Pandya-led side will head into the match on the back of two consecutive wins.

While Knights are placed seventh on the points table with four losses and three wins this season, the new IPL franchise have become the team to watch out for, having won five of their six games so far. The Titans are placed second on the points table, and a win would propel them to the top of the pile.

This will be the first time the two sides face off in the tournament.

KKR vs GT Playings 11s:

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (capt), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami