IPL 2022: KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

The Knight Riders went down against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a last-over, low-scoring thriller while this will be second match for the Kings.

They had beaten Royal Challengers Bangalore in a match that saw both the teams scoring over 200 runs. Punjab will be eager to extend that winning run.

It is an important match for both the sides. Here we are offering details like squads, Dream11 prediction, possible playing 11, match prediction etc.

1. Squads KKR: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Sam Billings, Aaron Finch, Rasikh Dar, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Ramesh Kumar, Aman Khan. PBKS: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Atharva Taide, Vaibhav Arora, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Benny Howell, Nathan Ellis. 2. Playing 11 KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy. PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Raj Bawa, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma/Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar. 3. Dream11 Fantasy Tips 1. Shikhar Dhawan, 2. Mayank Agarwal, 3. Shreyas Iyer, 4. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 5. Sunil Narine, 6. Shahrukh Khan, 7. Sheldon Jackson, 8. Odean Smith, 9. Umesh Yadav, 10. Rahul Chahar, 11. Tim Southee. Captain: Shreyas Iyer, Vice-Captain: Mayank Agarwal, Wicketkeeper: Sheldon Jackson. 4. Match Prediction Both the teams have so far dished out some competitive cricket. But the KKR seem to have a slight edge because all-round balance and strength.