IPL 2022: KL Rahul all praise for Ayush Badoni

This was after after the youngster displayed his skills yet again with the bat in a thrilling six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 8 of IPL 2022 on Thursday (March 31) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The 22-year-old had already impressed, becoming the first player to notch up a 50-plus score on IPL debut while batting at the No.6 spot or below during their opening match against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on March 28.

And against three-time champions CSK on Thursday night, Badoni (19 not out in 9 balls) stitched together a crucial partnership with Evin Lewis (55 not out) towards the end to help the LSG chase down what looked like a tough target of 211.

"Badoni, I had seen a few videos, when you only get to see the good shots, but the way he's been batting is phenomenal. Strong, 360-degree player, a great find for India and an asset for white-ball cricket," Rahul said in awe of the youngster.

Ignored and overlooked, the Delhi youngster is finally finding his feet in IPL as he followed up his 41-ball 54 against Gujarat Titans, with yet another productive knock.

One of the last products of the late iconic cricket coach Tarak Sinha, Badoni had impressed at India Under-19 level, smashing an unbeaten 185 in a youth Test against Sri Lanka in 2018. He also had a good outing at the Asia Cup as he hit 52 off just 28 balls in the final.

But all that did not translate into him getting a place in the Delhi team as Badoni was repeatedly ignored by the Delhi selectors for the Ranji Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He was overlooked in the previous IPL auctions too before being handpicked by former India opener Gautam Gambhir this year.

Badoni played only five T20s in last year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Mumbai, where he got a chance to bat only once, scoring 8 runs. He is yet to play in Ranji Trophy.

Rahul also lavished praise on another youngster -- leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi -- who did a brilliant job with the ball and was the most economical bowler for his side, registering figures of two for 24.

"Bishnoi has a big heart, he's a fighter for a little guy, shows the character he has to bounce back (from the last game) with a wet ball. Really happy for him, he wants to grow, wants to learn, and good to see that," Rahul added.

It was CSK's second defeat from as many matches. The defending champions had gone down to Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022 lung opener.

For LSG, it was their first win of IPL 2022. The IPL debutants had gone down to fellow debutants Gujarat Titans in their first match.

