IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders rope in Aaron Finch as Alex Hales replacement

According to an official IPL statement, Hales has cited bubble fatigue as his reason for withdrawal from the tournament.

The statement from IPL further added that Finch, who has played 87 IPL games and has over 2000 IPL runs, will join KKR at the price of Rs 1.5 crore.

Hales, who is the second England player after the English opener Jason Roy to withdraw from the tournament, took to social media to announce his decision.

"I am sad to announce that I have made the extremely difficult decision to withdraw from the forthcoming IPL. Having spent the last four months away from home in restrictive bio bubbles," said Hales in a statement on Twitter.

"And having tested positive for COVID myself in Australia, I don't feel as though I can commit myself to another extended period within a secure environment. It wouldn't be fair on the team or myself if I wasn't able to perform to the level expected of me as a result of ongoing bubble fatigue," Hales further added.

"I am truly gutted to have to turn down one of the best opportunities of my career due to the toll that the last two years of bubble life has taken on my mental well-being. I'll now take some time to rest and recharge ahead of the summer."

"I want to thank KKR for believing in we during the auction and for their ongoing support in recent weeks. I wish Baz, Shreyas and the team the best of luck for the tournament and hope to see the Knight Riders fans at some point in the future," he concluded.

KKR - the two-time IPL Champions - will kickstart the IPL 2022 proceedings on March 26 when they take on Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Earlier, Roy who was part of the Gujarat Titans squad, was replaced by Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Meanwhile, some overseas involved with their respective national team assignments could also miss part of the season.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad for IPL 2022

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Rinku Singh, Baba Indrajith, Abhijit Tomar, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Aman Hakim Khan, Rasikh Dar, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Chamika Karunaratne, Tim Southee, Mohammad Nabi, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Aaron Finch.