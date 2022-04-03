IPL 2022: Liam Livingstone proves his big-hitting credentials, slams maiden IPL fifty off 27 balls

Starting his knock on a dominant note, Livingstone made batting look ridiculously easy and announced his arrival in the game when he hammered 26 runs off young CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary's third over. The explosive right-handed batsman from England - who had faced nine deliveries prior to that over - had scored just 14 but went to 38 off 15 by the end of it.

In that Choudhary over, Livingstone started the proceedings with a mammoth 108-meter-long six over mid-wicket. After playing a dot ball, the swashbuckler then went on hitting three back-to-back boundaries. He ended the over from the left-arm pacer by hitting another maximum to finish the over on a high.

He came on strike in the seventh over which was bowled by CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja and welcomed him with a maximum over the long-off boundary. On that fifth delivery of that over, Livingstone got a reprieve on 45 when Ambati Rayudu dropped a sitter at third man.

Livingstone then went on slamming his maiden fifty in the IPL off just 27 deliveries and showed why he's rated so highly in the white-ball format. He hit veteran CSK bowler Dwayne Bravo to get a maximum over fine-leg and completed his first 50-plus score in the league.

The right-handed batter, however, failed to convert it into a bigger knock as he was dismissed for 60 of 32 deliveries in over number 10 bowled by Jadeja. It was a soft dismissal for Livingstone as he was caught at third man by Rayudu - who had given him a breather earlier. His knock was laced with five boundaries and as many sixes.