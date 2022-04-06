IPL 2022, LSG vs DC Stats & Records Preview: KL Rahul vs Rishabh Pant head to head, Warner, De Kock Eye Record

Lucknow under KL Rahul has 4 points from three games so far and they would like to win this game and climb into upper echelons.

The Capitals, on the other hand, have 2 points and would like to win the game and move among the leaders of the IPL 2022.

For that, both the teams will require some individuals to fire and bring their A game to the table.

So, we are looking the potential match-turning performers and some milestones they chase and a few other match-ups ahead of the LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match.

1 Head to Head Stats — KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant KL Rahul, captain of LSG, has scored 3381 runs in 97 IPL matches so far at an average of 46.96. KL Rahul has a strike rate of 136.50 in IPL. The DC skipper Rishabh Pant has made 2542 runs in 86 IPL matches so far at an average of 34.82. Rishabh Pant has a strike rate of 147.36 in IPL. 2 Squads LSG Squad 2022: KL Rahul (Captain), Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, B Sai Sudharsan. DC Squad 2022: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal. 3 Approaching milestones 1. David Warner (5286 runs) of Delhi Capitals needs 243 runs to overhaul Suresh Raina (5528) runs as the 4th highest run-getter in the IPL. 2. KL Rahul needs just 21 runs to go past Kieron Pollard as 16th highest run-getter in the IPL. Rahul now has 3273 runs and Pollard has 3293 runs. 3. Avesh Khan now has 36 IPL wickets and 1 more wicket can take him past Khaleel Ahmed, Tim Southee and Yuvraj Singh, and tie with Doug Bollinger and Manpreet Gony. 4. Quinton de Kock needs just 10 more runs to go past Sachin Tendulkar’s IPL runs tally. De Kock as 2325 runs 80 matches at a strike-rate of 130 while the batting legend has 2334 from 78 matches at a strike-rate of 119. 4 Pitch report DY Patil Stadium pitch will offer some help for pacers who can pitch the ball hard and extract bounce. But the dew will be a factor here, hence team batting first will be eager to have the cushion of 20 extra runs.