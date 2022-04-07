IPL 2022, LSG vs DC Toss and Playing 11: Lucknow Super Giants invite Delhi Capitals to bat

After winning the toss in Mumbai, Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul elected to bowl first against Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals.

Lucknow will have one change, with Gowtham coming in for Manish Pandey. Meanwhile Capitals have rung in three changes for the game. While David Warner was handed his maiden Delhi Capitals cap from head coach Ricky Ponting, Sarfaraz Khan recieved his cap from Shane Watson.

After winning the toss, LSG skipper Rahul said, "We'll bowl first. Can't really think of a reason but it's a fresh wicket. We can put some early pressure and we like to know what we're chasing. It's still very early in the competition. We want to come out every game and keep wanting to get better. Another opportunity for us to go out there and get better. One change: Manish unfortunately misses out and Gowtham comes in."

Meanwhile at the toss, DC skipper Pant said, "I think we would have bowled first cause its our first time seeing this wicket. We have three changes: Warner for Tim Seifert. Safaraz for Mandeep and Nortje for Khaleel.

Newcomers Lucknow, being led under KL Rahul, bounced back from their opening day loss to Gujarat Titans, to register back-to-back wins over defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Lucknow will look to get their third win on the trot as they gear up for the first encounter against Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals.

Meanwhile, Delhi, who opened their campaign with a win over five-time winners Mumbai Indians, lost to Gujarat Titans in the next match. The Ricky Ponting coached-Capitals, still eyeing their elusive IPL trophy, will look to bounce back with a win when they take on Super Giants.

While this is the first time the two sides will meet in the IPL, DC will be playing their first match at the DY Patil Stadium. On the other hand, Lucknow has already played a match here and emerged victorious on this ground.

At the DY Patil Stadium, the chasing team won the first two games, while in the recent matches, the team batting first has emerged victorious.

LSG vs DC Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11:

KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye

Delhi Capitals Playing 11:

Rishabh Pant (captain/wicketkeeper), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav