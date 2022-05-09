IPL 2022, LSG vs GT Stats and Record Preview: Pune MCA Stadium Numbers, Hardik, Shami, Gill approach records

The LSG under KL Rahul and GT captained by Hardik Pandya have 16 points from 11 matches apiece and a win will fire the victor into the playoffs with 18 points. Both LSG and GT would not want to miss that chance.

More so the Titans because they had a wonderful chance to seal the playoff berth against the Mumbai Indians. But a bizarre final over where they failed to knock off 8 runs off the last over bowled by Daniel Sams has prolonged their wait.

Both sides are filled with players who can turn the match on its head on their days, and we have here a look at the stats, pitch report, records at the MCA Stadium etc. Along with it few milestones the players would like to achieve in the LSG vs GT match.

1 LSG vs GT Head to Head to record These two are the new teams in the IPL. However, they already have played once against each other in the IPL 2022 and the Gujarat Titans defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 5 wickets in that match. So, the GT hold a 1-0 lead in head to head record. 2 IPL 2022 records in MCA Stadium, Pune Matches: 11 Team batting 1st Won: 8 Team batting 2nd Won: 3 Highest Total: 210/6 — RR vs SRH Lowest Total: 115 all out — RCB vs RR Highest successful chase: 170/7 in 19.5 overs — GT vs CSK Lowest total defended: 144/8 — RR vs RCB Highest individual score: Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 99 vs SRH Average Score: 168 Best bowling figures: Kuldeep Sen (RR) - 4/20 vs RCB 3 MCA Stadium Pitch Report The Municipal Corporation Stadium in Pune pitch has often aided the team batting first as the season is progressing. The pitch here has now started to grip and turn a bit more than in the early season. This could give spinners a bit more role in the match and tweakers from GT and LSG like Rashid Khan and Krunal Pandya might just love the outing here. 4 LSG vs GT Approaching Milestones 1 LSG opener Quinton de Kock is 6 sixes away from 100 sixes in the IPL. 2 GT batsman Shubman Gill needs 5 more sixes to reach 50 sixes in the IPL. 3 LSG all-rounder Krunal Pandya is just 1 six away from reaching 50 sixes in the IPL. 4 LSG all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is 5 sixes away from completing 50 sixes in the IPL. 5 GT pacer Mohammed Shami is 6 wickets away from reaching the 100-wicket milestone in the IPL. 6 LSG all-rounder Jason Holder needs 3 more wickets to complete 50 wickets in the IPL. 7 GT captain Hardik Pandya needs 4 more wickets to complete 50 wickets in the IPL.