IPL 2022: LSG vs GT: Twitterati left in awe as Shubman Gill takes blinder to remove Lewis

From a first ball wicket to Shubman Gill's stunning catch, the first six overs of the match has already served up a cracker of a contest. After electing to bat first, Hardik Pandey got his captaincy off to a stunning start, with Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul falling for a duck on the very first delivery.

But the battle of debutants served up a couple of mouthwatering moments with the first five overs of the match. Gill, a former Kolkata Knight Riders player, registered himself as one of the contendors for catch of the tournament with a diving catch to dismiss Evin Lewis.

In the fourth over of the match, Lewis, trying to pull Varun Aaron's delivery, top edges it over square leg and Gill pulled off an impossible stunner. Going towards the ring backwards around 25 yards, Gill keeps his eyes on the ball all the way, before diving towards the rope to take a stunning catch. The stunner left one and all in awe as the internet was flooded with memes and applause for the stunning catch.

Earlier, new Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya invited KL Rahul-led Lucknow to bat first at the Wankhede stadium. Playing in their first-ever IPL match, debutants Gujarat got off to the perfect start, removing Rahul for a duck on the very first delivery. Rahul was removed by former PBKS teammate Mohammed Shami. It was given not out, but a big appeal for caught behind and the decision was overturned.

