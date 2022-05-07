IPL 2022: LSG vs KKR, Highlights: Super Giants climb to the top with massive win over Knight Riders

The former champions were completely outplayed by the newcomers as Lucknow climbed to the top of the points table. On the other hand, Knight Riders' chances of making it to the playoffs weakened further as they are languighing at the eighth spot on the points table.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, the Knights got off to a positive start as they removed LSG skipper KL Rahul for a duck. After Rahul was run out without facing a ball, Lucknow never looked back.

Opener Quinton de Kock, who hammered his 19th IPL half-century, stitched together a strong second-wicket partnership with Deepak Hooda to set Lucknow up for a defendable total.

Losing the skipper was a minor bump, as Hooda and de Kock guided Lucknow to their highest powerplay score - 66/1. This is also the highest powerplay score at the MCA this season.

De Kock brought up his 19th IPL fifty off just 27 deliveries. The opener fell just after his half-century as Sunil Narine bagged the big wicket for KKR to reduce LSG to 73/2 in 7.2 overs. De Kock and Hooda stitched together 71 off 39 for the second-wicket partnership.

Andre Russell struck on his very first over as he denied Deepak Hooda his half-century. With LSG cruising at 107/2 in 12.3 overs, Russell gave KKR the big wicket of Hooda (41 off 27). Skipper Shreyas Iyer ran in from the midwicket boundary to pull off a comfortable catch and put the brakes of LSG's innings.

In Umesh Yadav's absence, Russell led the attack, removing Krunal Pandya (25 off 27) next, to reduce LSG to 122/4 in 14.5 overs.

Marcus Stoinis gave the runrate a much-needed boost as he hammered Shivam Mavi for three consecutive sixes in the penultimate over. Mavi got his revenge instantly as he got his man on the fourth ball, removing Stoinis after his 14-ball 28 run cameo.

Jason Holder got off the mark with back-to-back boundaries as Mavi's dismal over continued. Despite Stoinis' wicket, Mavi was hit for five sixes and he conceded 30 runs in the 19th over.

Tim Southee ended Holder's short stay, as he conceded just four runs in the final over. With the much-needed boost from Stoinis, LSG reached 176/7 in their 20-overs.

Shivam Mavi had a forgettable night as he bowled the three-most expensive oversfor KKR. Mavi, who got Stoinis' wicket, leaked 50 runs from his four-over spell.

In reply, Mohsin Khan gave Lucknow the perfect start as he bowled a wicket maiden as KKR opener Baba Indrajith departed for a duck.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer also failed to get going as Chameera pocketed the second KKR wicket, to reduce the Knights to 11/2 in 3.4 overs.

Chasing a big target, KKR struggled to build partnerships as Aaron Finch fell for 14 off 14, with Holder reducing Kolkata to 23/3 in 5.4 overs.

Knights troubles deepened further as the inform Nitish Rana was the next to depart as Avesh Khan, returning from injury, struck in the very first over after the powerplay. Rana departed for 2 off 11 as KKR was reduced to 25/4 in 6.5 overs.

Having lost four early wickets, Andre Russell gave KKR's scoreboard a much-needed boost as he hammered compatriot Jason Holder for 25 runs in the ninth over. Russell smashed three maximums and one boundary.

Despite a strong show by Russell at one end, Knights troubled were far from over. Ravi Bishnoi removed Rinku Singh for just 6 as KKR was reduced to 69/5 in 11.1 overs.

Then came the big blow as Avesh handed Lucknow the massive wicket of Russell. After dispatching the first ball for a six, Khan got the big man on the very next delivery, as Russell's explosive 19-ball 45 run knock came to an end.

Anukul Roy fell for a duck as KKR's chase once again stuttered. Three wickets from Holder in the 15th over saw the former champions fold for 101 - the second lowest total of this edition.

The win ensured newcomers Super Giants climbed to the top of the table, while former champions Knights languished at the eighth spot.