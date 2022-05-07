IPL 2022: LSG vs KKR Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments: Kolkata invite Lucknow to bat

Playing in the evening match of the Saturday double-header, Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants.

After electing to bowl first, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer said, "We will bowl first as the wicket looks dry and dew is not going to play a massive role on this ground. Changes: Harshit Rana comes in as Umesh pulled his calf-muscles. It is important to have a stable side but with the injuries there is chopping and changing. We are professionals and will look to continue well after a win, despite not having a good start."

At the toss, Lucknow skipper KL Rahul said, "The wicket has been sticky, so we would have liked to bowl first. But we look to take on the challenge. Changes: Avesh Khan comes in for K Gowtham. Finding new match-winners has been our advantage, we've had wins to turn the tide and hope to do it again."

As the tournament nears the business end, newcomers Lucknow and former champions Kolkata find themselves in two opposite sides of the table. While Lucknow are currently placed second on the points table, with seven wins from ten games, Kolkata lie eighth on the points table four wins from ten games.

Lucknow, who head into the match on the back of three consecutive wins, will look to strenghten their hold on top four with a win over Kolkata. On the other hand, Knights find themselves in a must-win situation, and two crucial points will be the key to keep their dwindling hopes for a playoff spot alive.

Kolkata returned to winning ways in their previous match, after falling to five consecutive losses. This will be the first time the two sides face off in the Indian Premier League.

LSG vs KKR Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11: Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana