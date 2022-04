IPL 2022: LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Under the leadership of KL Rahul - who is leading the team from the front - LSG have been a team to beat for they have been a balanced side. But they suffered a defeat in the previous game which they played against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The team would be looking to come to winning ways against Mumbai Indians - who are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians have had the most forgettable season so far the five-time champions are yet to win their first game in the tournament. The team has touched a new low by losing all the seven games on the trot.

Nothing seems to have worked for the Mumbai-based franchise as they are yet to crack the winning formula in this edition and they will have their tasks cut out when they face LSG on Sunday.

Here is Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11, and Match Prediction for the LSG vs MI match.

1. Squads Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Manan Vohra, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mayank Yadav, Moshin Khan. Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer (unavailable & injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal (wk), Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan. 2. Playing XIs Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith. Lucknow Super Giants: Lokesh Rahul (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi 3. Dream 11 Fantasy Picks: Team 1: KL Rahul (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder (vice-captain), Avesh Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Ravi Bishnoi. Team 2: Quinton de Kock (captain/wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Marcus Stoinis (vice-captain), Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Riley Meredith. 4. Prediction Lucknow Super Giants have been a team to beat in the ongoing tournament as they are comfortably sitting in the top-four in the points table. MI are yet to secure their first win of the season but it is not going to be easy for them against an in-form LSG side. LSG looks favourite in this game.