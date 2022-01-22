IPL 2022: Lucknow pick KL Rahul for Rs 17 crore, costliest IPL player with Virat Kohli; New teams' final list

Apart from Rahul, the Lucknow franchise has picked Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis (Rs 9.2 crore) and upcoming Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 4 crore).

Sanjiv Goenka, the owner of Lucknow team, told Star Sports: "KL is not only an outstanding batsman but also a great wicketkeeper. "Marcus is a great finisher, a good bowler and a phenomenal fielder. Ravi brings a unique dimension to the spin department and is an exceptional fielder. We want players to be here for three-four-five-six-seven-eight years.”

Goenka also said Rahul will be Lucknow's captain. "Yes, KL will be the captain. I have been very impressed with not only his batting and wicketkeeping, but also his leadership skills. He is evolving, growing, maturing as a leader.

“He is somebody I would have wanted to lead the team and I do believe that given the right atmosphere, environment, he will emerge as a remarkable leader,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad team confirmed their draft picks as Hardik Pandya (Rs 15 crore), Rashid Khan (Rs 15 crore) and Shubman Gill (Rs 8 crore). The team also confirmed that Hardik will lead the side.

Ahmedabad’s mentor-cum-batting coach Gary Kirsten explained why they have chosen Hardik as captain.

"He's a young, new captain and he'll be motivated to come in, make a play and show what he's capable of at this level as a leader," Kirsten told Star Sports.

"He's a great leader, a high performer, and he's really motivated. What I've heard is that he is keen to get in the mix. What I've heard, he's raring to go and get in the mix from a leadership perspective. That's very exciting for us to have a player with such a level of skill, motivated to do well,” said the South African.

On Rashid Khan, Kirsten said: "Rashid has proven his value all around the world," Kirsten said. "I haven't yet worked with him, but I've met him a few times. Watching him on the field, he is a competitive young man and wants to do well for the franchises he plays in.”

On Gill, Kirsten said: “Gill is a fantastic player who, at the end of the day, in my view, should be playing for India. He's on the verge of that and plays with great flair and instinct for the game. He can be a match-winner on his own.”

The IPL 2022 formalities require that the two new teams will have to pick three players from the pool with one being a foreign recruit and no less than two Indian players. There were hot debates over Ahmedabad picking Shreyas Iyer but eventually they did not went for him meant that the India middle-order batsman will be in the auction mix but is expected to fetch a high price.