IPL 2022: Hayden puts his money on Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in IPL history, having won five times while CSK are second best -- having won the trophy three times, all under the talismanic Mahendra Singh Dhoni's leadership, including the last edition.

CSK has seen a change of leadership at the top with Dhoni handing over the captaincy to seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja just before the start of IPL 2022.

The three-time champions began their IPL 2022 campaign with a loss to last year's finalists Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the lung opener

They take on KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their next tie on Thursday (March 31).

However, the ex-Aussie opener has no doubts that the Yellow Brigade will come back firing on all cylinders and will go on clinch a fourth title , despite a change at the helm.

"CSK will not be disheartened with the loss in their opening game against KKR. There were plenty of positives for the Ravindra Jadeja-led side. Their top-order saw a rare batting collapse in the first game but there's a lot of experience in the side and I am sure they'll come back stronger in the next game," Hayden said during an episode of Cricket Live on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL 2022.

Against LSG on Wednesday, CSK will welcome the return of star all-rounder Moeen Ali, who missed the opening game after his late arrival due to visa-related issues.

Hayden was quick to add that Ali's return is a morale booster for the Chennai-based franchise.

"They missed Moeen Ali in the tournament opener and he will be available for selection in the next match. CSK have it in them to it pull off and that makes them a dangerous side," added Hayden, who had played three seasons for CSK under Dhoni's leadership.

Both the teams come into the game after a loss in their respective opening matches. A common factor in their defeats were the failure of the top-order and they would be looking to correct that at the Brabourne Stadium.

It is still very early days in the two-month long IPL, but the toss is already playing a significant role in the game's outcome. With the second innings dew in mind, teams are preferring to put the opposition in.

The losses for CSK and LSG came after batting first at the Wankhede Stadium. Conditions are not expected to be very different at the nearby Cricket Club of India ground with heavy dew likely to set in the second half of the game.

CSK would also look to put up a much better show with the bat after they managed only 131 in the first game.

The match begins at 7.30pm IST