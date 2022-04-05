IPL 2022: Maxwell will be available from match against MI on April 9: RCB head coach Hesson

With one win and one loss under their belt this season, Challengers will take on Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan in their third match of the ongoing IPL season.

On Tuesday, RCB head coach Mike Hesson revealed that despite completing his mandatory quarantine, Maxwell will be available to play from RCB’s next match, i.e their fourth game of the season, when then take on Mumbai Indians.

Maxwell will not be available for the match against Rajasthan at the Wankhede Stadium due to a clause laid down by Cricket Australia for its contracted players.

Even though he was not part of the Australia squad that will complete its tour of Pakistan on Tuesday (April 5) with the lone T20 match in Lahore, Maxwell has to wait until April 6 to make his first appearance for RCB in ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

In a video shared on RCB’s official Twitter page, coach Hesson said, “It's pretty clear from Cricket Australia's point of view that no contracted players are available before the 6th of April. So, regardless of when they arrive here, they can't play before the 6th of April.

“We have been well aware of that as every other side. We have planned for that. Maxi (Maxwell) will be with us and available from the 9th,” added Hesson.

Being led under new skipper Faf du Plessis, after former captain Virat Kohli stepped down from the helm at the end of IPL 2021, the Challengers have gotten their season of to a mixed start.

After losing their high-scoring opener against Punjab Kings by five-wickets, the Bangalore franchise bounced back with a narrow three-wicket win over former champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

Still eyeing their elusive IPL trophy, RCB will look to notch their second consecutive win when they take on the Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday (April 5) at the Wankhede Stadium.

While the Challengers are currently placed seventh on the points table, having won one and lost one, the Royals are placed at the top of the table with two wins from two games.

(With inputs from PTI)