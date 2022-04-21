IPL 2022: MI vs CSK Toss, Playing 11 Update, DY Patil Stadium Pitch Report, Pre-match Comments

Five-time champions MI have lost 6 matches in a row while the defending champions CSK have 1 win from 6 matches and a playoff berth a distant mirage now.

However, the match might still offer some thrilling moments. So, here are details like toss, playing 11 update, pitch report, players’ comments etc.

Toss: CSK won and elected to field

Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (captain), MS Dhoni(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah

Players’ Comments

Ravindra Jadeja, CSK Captain: We are going to bowl first. The wicket looks a bit damp and we want to take advantage. It might spin a bit initially and the dew might come in the second half. We have a couple of changes in place of Moeen and Jordan, Pretorius and Santner come in.

Rohit Sharma, MI Captain: The surfaces have changed a bit from what we played in the first game. The teams have won batting first in the last 3-4 games, so it is a blessing in disguise. We have made three changes. Meredith is making his debut for Mumbai, Hrithik Shokeen is an off-spinner and making his debut, Daniel Sams comes back in. There's a bit of bounce and we know he (Meredith) can bowl quick.

Pitch report

Matthew Hayden to Star Sports: "It is a hot and humid evening. The dimensions are 73 meters on one side and 77 on the other, we are pretty much smack bang centre of this venue. This pitch was used early on in the tournament where Punjab Kings belted RCB in a huge chase, so expect lots of runs.

“It is a little dry, nice and hard, and has plenty of grass on it but the big question will be whether the captain that wins the toss bats first. I think that will suit Chennai and their three spinners are going to come into play.”