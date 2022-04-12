IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Squads, TV Channel Info

Rohit Sharma's five-time champions MI has lost all their four matches so far this season and currently occupy one of the bottom places in the points table. MI has suffered defeats to Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Now, Rohit and Co will go up against Mayank Agarwal-led PBKS, who have won 2 and lost 2 in their 4 matches so far this season. PBKS has wins over RCB and Chennai Super Kings, while they have suffered defeats against KKR and most recently against newcomers Gujarat Titans.

IPL 2022: MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

So, PBKS also will be looking to bounce back when MI will be desperate to get their first points of the season. Both teams will also ponder over changes to their line-ups following defeats in their most recent matches.

Now, lets check the squads and telecast information for MI vs PBKS:

MI and PBKS Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Jasprit Bumrah, Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith, Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Rahul Buddhi, Fabian Allen, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal, Arshad Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Tymal Mills, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

MI vs PBKS match details

Date: Wednesday, April 13

Time: 7:30 PM IST

TV Channel: Star Sports Network

English - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD

Hindi - Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1HD Hindi

Kannada - Star Sports 1 Kannada

Tamil - Star Sports 1 Tamil

Telugu - Star Sports 1 Telugu

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar