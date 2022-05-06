IPL 2022: Mitchell Marsh hails Delhi Capitals bowlers for doing well under pressure against SRH

Riding over explosive fifties from David Warner and Rovman Powell, the Rishabh Pant-led side posted a massive 207 for three batting first and later restricted Kane Williamson and company to 186 for 8.

IPL 2022: DC vs SRH, Highlights: Warner, Powell sizzle as Delhi Capitals clinch 21-run win over Sunrisers

Reacting to the team's victory in what was a must-win game for them, Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who returned with figures of 1/36, claimed the win augurs well for the side and it has taken a step in the right direction. Marsh expressed that the performance against SRH sets them up brilliantly for the rest of the tournament.

"It's great to have a win. Hopefully, this win sets us up for the rest of the tournament. With ten teams in the tournament, every game is massive. The way we all performed against Sunrisers Hyderabad was a step in the right direction," said Marsh.

Asked if he was nervous when SRH batter Nicholas Pooran was hitting the bowlers in the run chase, Marsh said, "I had great confidence in the boys. We were just one wicket away from getting back in the match in that situation. I think it was good to be put in those situations leading into the back end of the tournament. We performed under pressure as a bowling unit which was really good to see."

Delhi Capitals' fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed, who returned with figures of 3/30, spoke about his performance, "It always feels great to perform well for the team and if that performance helps the team win, then it's an even better thing. I am happy, but we still have a lot of work to do. We have four matches to go and we have to win as many games as we can."

Ahmed said that the bowling attack didn't have a chance to drop their intensity throughout SRH's innings as it was a good surface. "We had a total of over 200 on the board, but we were playing on a wicket where the score could have been chased down. Their team had big hitters as well. We played the game one over at a time and put our full effort in each and every delivery."

The Delhi Capitals will next take on Chennai Super Kings at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Sunday (May 8).