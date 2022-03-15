IPL 2022 New Rules: Super Over, Covid-19, DRS Rules Changed -- All You Need To Know

The most important among them is the rule pertaining to a possible Covid-19 situation during the IPL 2022. Let’s see one by one.

1 Covid-19 rule: In 2021: Last year, the playing conditions stipulated that if a team is unable to field a playing 11 because of Covid-19 outbreak, then the BCCI will attempt to reschedule the particular match. If rescheduling is not possible then the team unable to field players would deemed to have lost the match and the opponent being awarded 2 points.

The IPL 2022 rule: Now, the BCCI has removed the losing the match part and altered that as the matter will be referred to the IPL Technical Committee with its decision final and binding. However, if there is an outbreak of Covid-19 and a team is unable to take the field, then the first step remains an attempt to reschedule the match.

2 DRS Rule: In a deviation from previous years, In IPL 2022, the BCCI has decided to increase the number of referrals per team from 1 to 2.

3 New batsman Rule: In IPL 2022, the BCCI has also decided to follow the change effected by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) pertaining to incoming batsman after a catch dismissal. Now upon a catch dismissal, the incoming batsman will take strike irrespective of whether the batsmen have crossed over not. This will not be in vogue if the dismissal took place in the final ball of the over.

4 Super Over Rule in IPL 2022: The BCCI has decided that if the Super Over cannot be staged for some reason after regular play time or the subsequent Super Overs cannot be staged to break the tie, then the team that finished higher in the league table will declared winner.

5 Play-off and Final Venue: The IPL 2022 league stage will be held across venues at Mumbai and Pune. The BCCI, as per Cricbuzz, has informed the 10 teams that they can stage the IPL Play-off and Final matches at a venue on their discretion. Ahmedabad is the current frontrunner to stage the Play-offs and final matches.