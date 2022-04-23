IPL 2022: PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

The CSK under Ravindra Jadeja are placed 9th with 4 points and a win can keep their slender play-off hopes alive.

On the other hand, the PBKS under Mayank Agarwal have 6 points and are placed 8th and they also need to win to return to among the teams that have chances to enter the play-offs.

So, with both the teams needing a win out of this match, it will be an interesting affair on Monday night and you can also be a part of this potential thriller.

Here’s then the Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing and Match Prediction for the PBKS vs CSK match.

1 Squads Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell. Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (captain), MS Dhoni (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorious, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, KM Asif, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Hari Nishanth, Subranshu Senapati. 2 Possible Playing 11 Punjab Kings: 1 Mayank Agarwal, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Jonny Bairstow, 4 Liam Livingstone, 5 Jitesh Sharma, 6 Shahrukh Khan / Rishi Dhawan, 7 Kagiso Rabada, 8 Nathan Ellis, 9 Rahul Chahar, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Vaibhav Arora. Chennai Super Kings: 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Robin Uthappa, 3 Ambati Rayudu, 4 Shivam Dube 5 Ravindra Jadeja, 6 MS Dhoni, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Dwayne Bravo, 9 Mukesh Choudhary, 10 Maheesh Theekshana, 11 Dwaine Pretorious. 3 Dream11 Fantasy Tips Dream11 Team Prediction 1: Mayank Agarwal, 2 Robin Uthappa, 3 Ambati Rayudu, 4 Liam Livingstone 5 Shivam Dube, 6 MS Dhoni, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Dwaine Pretorious, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Mukesh Choudhary, 11 Vaibhav Arora. Captain: Mayank Agarwal, Vice-Captain: Ambati Rayudu, Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni Dream11 Team Prediction 2: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 3 Ambati Rayudu, 4 Liam Livingstone, 5 Jitesh Sharma, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 Dwayne Bravo, 8 Rahul Chahar, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Dwaine Pretorious, 11 Mukesh Choudhary. Captain: Ravindra Jadeja, Vice-Captain: Shikhar Dhawan, Wicketkeeper: Jitesh Sharma. 4 Match Prediction The Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings are at the bottom half of the table now, though the Punjab side has 6 point to CSK’s 4. But it is still an even contest but we feel that in the battle of equals, the PBKS might just have a slight edge.