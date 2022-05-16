IPL 2022: PBKS vs DC Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments: Punjab invite Delhi to bat

After winning the toss in Mumbai, PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal invited Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals to bat first. While Punjab named an unchanged side, Delhi brought in two changes. Khaleel Ahmed is back from injury, while Prithvi Shaw is still not fit to play with Sarfaraz Khan coming in.

Electing to bowl first, Agarwal said, "Don't think the wickets going to change much. There was dew the last time we played here, so we'd like to bowl first. We have batted well in the last few games. That's why, we'll bowl first and then chase it down. We'll treat it as any other game. No changes."

Meanwhile Pant, who also wanted to bowl first, said, "I think we were looking to bowl first also, but that's not in our control. Khaleel is back from injury in place of Sakariya and Sarfaraz comes in for KS Bharat."

In a crucial IPL fixture, which will have a major impact on the playoffs race, both Capitals and Kings find themselves in a must-win situation. Both sides find themselves in a similar situation with 12 points from 12 games. Both Rishabh Pant's side and Mayank Agarwal's side must win to reach 14 points and keep their playoff hopes alive.

With seven teams fighting for three remaining playoff berths, only two points will be playing on the minds of both sides when they face off in Mumbai. Delhi and Punjab have both had an inconsistent win, with alternating wins and losses throughout the season. The two sides will look to gain the much needed momentum this season. Capitals and Delhi enter the match on the back of a win.

Delhi and Punjab have played 29 games against each other in the IPL so far, with Delhi having won 15 and Punjab 14. In the last match they met this season, DC handed PBKS a crushing 9 wicket win.

PBKS vs DC Playing XIs:

Punjab Kings Playing 11: 1 Mayank Agarwal (captain), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Jonny Bairstow, 4 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), 7 Rishi Dhawan, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 Rahul Chahar, 10 Harpreet Brar, 11 Arshdeep Singh.

Delhi Capitals Playing 11: 1. David Warner, 2. Sarfaraz Khan, 3. Mitchell Marsh, 4. Rishabh Pant (captain, wk), 5. Rovman Powell, 6. Lalit Yadav, 7. Axar Patel, 8. Shardul Thakur, 9. Kuldeep Yadav, 10. Anrich Nortje, 11. Khaleel Ahmed.