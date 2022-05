IPL 2022: PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

The PBKS have 10 points from as many matches and they need a win to be in the mix for IPL 2022 playoffs. A slip up against RR will push the Mayank Agarwal led side further down the ladder and in the calculations as well.

Rajasthan Royals have 12 points from 10 matches and they are hanging among the top 4 as of now. But a defeat will have serious consequences for the Sanju Samon-led side as they will have to win the remaining 3 matches to be in the mix for playoffs.

So, it is a key match for both Punjab and Rajasthan. Here are details like Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction for the PBKS vs RR match.

1 Squads Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Sgtth, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell. Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain/wicketkeeper), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa. 2 Playing 11 Punjab Kings: 1. Mayank Agarwal (captain), 2. Shikhar Dhawan, 3. Jonny Bairstow, 4. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 5. Liam Livingstone, 6. Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), 7. Rishi Dhawan, 8. Kagiso Rabada, 9. Rahul Chahar, 10. Sandeep Sharma, 11. Arshdeep Singh. Rajasthan Royals: 1. Jos Buttler, 2. Devdutt Padikkal / Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3. Sanju Samson (captain and wk), 4. Riyan Parag, 5. Shimron Hetmyer, 6. Karun Nair, 7. R Ashwin, 8. Trent Boult, 9. Prasidh Krishna, 10. Yuzvendra Chahal, 11. Kuldeep Sen. 3 PBKS vs RR Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 Prediction Team 1: Shikhar Dhawan, 2. Jos Buttler, 3. Sanju Samson, 4. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 5. Liam Livingstone, 6. Jithesh Sharma, 7. R Ashwin, 8. Yuzvendra Chahal, 9. Rishi Dhawan, 10. Prasidh Krishna, 11. Kagiso Rabada. Captain: Sanju Samson, Vice-Captain: Liam Livingstone, Wicketkeeper: Jitesh Sharma. Dream11 Prediction Team 2: 1. Jos Buttler, 2. Sanju Samson, 3. Jonny Bairstow, 4. Mayank Agarwal, 5. Shimron Hetmyer, 6. Riyan Parag, 7. Rahul Chahar, 8. Yuzvendra Chahal, 9. Prasidh Krishna, 10. Trent Boult, 11. Kuldeep Sen. Captain: Mayank Agarwal, Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler, Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson. 4 PBKS vs RR Match Prediction Rajasthan Royals had suffered defeats in their last two matches while the Punjab Kings arrested a mini slide to notch up a win in their last match. But the contrasting fortunes apart, the RR are still a formidable force. On that count, we will stick with Rajasthan Royals as our pick for winners in the PBKS vs RR match.