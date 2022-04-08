Cricket
IPL 2022: Piyush Chawla lauds Mohammed Shami for improving his death bowling in the last two years

By

Mumbai, April 8: India pacer Mohammed Shami has started the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on a positive note. The right-arm quick - who is rendering his services to the newbies Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 - has been phenomenal in the powerplay, as well as in the death overs.

Former India cricketer Piyush Chawla commended the Bengal cricketer for working on his performance in the death overs and while speaking about Shami during a Gameplan episode on Star Sports said "It gets very important how you bowl with the new ball and Gujarat Titans have the support of Mohammed Shami. He is giving you wickets in every match with the new ball which is very important in this format. If you're talking about bowling in the death overs, he has improved a lot in the last two years. Before that, his statistics were not as good in the death overs, but now he has done something different and you can see it when he steps on the field."

Shami played for Punjab Kings till IPL 2021

Shami's Gujarat Titans take on Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday and all eyes will be on senior India seamer who has been sensational thus far in the tournament.

Chawla also lauded Punjab Kings' leg-spinner Rahul Chahar for the way he started in IPL 2022 for a new franchise. Speaking about Rahul Chahar during a Gameplan episode Chawla said, "The way Rahul Chahar has started is amazing. The best part about his bowling is the length that he bowls. He is not bowling near the bat and if we talk about left-handers then this is the bowler who changed the myth that you can't bowl leg-spin to a left-handed batsmen."

