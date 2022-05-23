IPL 2022 Playoffs: GT, RR, LSG & RCB's journey to the knockout stages

This editions top four looks a lot different than its previous 14 seasons, with the usual favourites missing. While former champions Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders finished at the wrong half of the table, the top four has only one former title winner.

The teams to have made it to the knockout stages this edition, include, Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Amongst the top four, only Rajasthan have won the title, having lifted their only trophy is the inaugural season in 2014.

While Royal Challengers Bangalore have made it to the playoffs and have even gone till the finals before, they are yet to lift their maiden IPL trophy.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants are playing in their maiden season and a win would hand them a fairytale start to their IPL journey.

Hardik Pandya-led Titans topped the table with ten wins from fourteen games and was the first through to the playoffs. The second team to qualify was KL Rahul-led Super Giants, who finished the season with nine wins from 14 games. Sanju Samson-led Royals replaced LSG on the second spot on the back of a better net run rate as they became the third team to qualify.

For the fourth spot, Challengers had to wait for the outcome of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians match. A win for Capitals would have seen Rishabh Pant's side make it to the top four. But MI denied DC a playoff berth, handing them a five-wicket loss, as RCB breathed a sigh of relief and took the final available playoff berth.

With GT and RR finishing in top two, the two sides will face off in Qualifier 1, while RCB will take on LSG in the Eliminator.

Ahead of the knockout stages, here's a look at how the season panned out for these top four sides:

Gujarat Titans Road to Playoffs

OPPONENT RESULT 1. vs Lucknow Super Giants GT win by 5 wickets 2. vs Delhi Capitals GT won by 14 runs 3. vs Punjab Kings GT won by 6 wickets 4. vs Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH won by 8 wickets 5. vs Rajasthan Royals GT won by 37 runs 6. vs Chennai Super Kings GT won by 3 wickets 7. vs Kolkata Knight Riders GT won by 8 runs 8. vs Sunrisers Hyderabad GT won by 5 wickets 9. vs Royal Challengers Bangalore GT won by 6 wickets 10. vs Punjab Kings PBKS won by 8 wickets 11. vs Mumbai Indians MI won by 5 runs 12. vs Lucknow Super Giants GT won by 62 runs 13. vs Chennai Super Kings GT won by 7 wickets 14. vs Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB won by 8 wickets

Rajasthan Royals Road to Playoffs

OPPONENT RESULT 1. vs Sunrisers Hyderabad RR won by 61 runs 2. vs Mumbai Indians RR won by 23 runs 3. vs Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB won by 4 wickets 4. vs Lucknow Super Giants RR won by 3 runs 5. vs Gujarat Titans GT won by 37 runs 6. vs Kolkata Knight Riders RR won by 7 runs 7. vs Delhi Capitals RR won by 15 runs 8. vs Royal Challengers Bangalore RR won by 29 runs 9. vs Mumbai Indians MI won 5 wickets 10. vs Kolkata Knight Riders KKR won by 7 wickets 11. vs Punjab Kings RR won by 6 wickets 12. vs Delhi Capitals DC won by 8 wickets 13. vs Lucknow Super Giants RR won by 24 runs 14. vs Chennai Super Kings RR won by 5 wickets

Lucknow Super Giants Road to Playoffs

OPPONENT RESULT 1. vs Gujarat Titans GT won by 5 wickets 2. vs Lucknow Super Giants LSG won by 6 wickets 3. vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LSG won by 12 runs 4. vs Delhi Capitals LSG won by 6 wickets 5. vs Rajasthan Royals RR won by 3 runs 6. vs Mumbai Indians LSG won by 18 runs 7. vs Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB won by 18 runs 8. vs Mumbai Indians LSG won by 36 runs 9. vs Punjab Kings LSG won by 20 runs 10. vs Delhi Capitals LSG won by 6 runs 11. vs Kolkata Knight Riders LSG won by 75 runs 12. vs Gujarat Titans GT won by 62 runs 13. vs Rajasthan Royals RR won by 24 runs 14. vs Kolkata Knight Riders LSG won by 2 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Road to Playoffs

OPPONENT RESULT 1. vs Punjab Kings PBKS won by 5 wickets 2. vs Kolkata Knight Riders RCB won by 3 wickets 3. vs Rajasthan Royals RCB won by 4 wickets 4. vs Mumbai Indians RCB won by 7 wickets 5. vs Chennai Super Kings CSK won by 23 runs 6. vs Delhi Capitals RCB won by 16 runs 7. vs Lucknow Super Giants RCB won by 18 runs 8. vs Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH won by 9 wickets 9. vs Rajasthan Royals RR won by 29 runs 10. vs Gujarat Titans GT won by 6 wickets 11. vs Chennai Super Kings RCB won by 13 runs 12. vs Sunrisers Hyderabad RCB won by 67 runs 13. vs Punjab Kings PBKS won by 54 runs 14. vs Gujarat Titans RCB won by 8 wickets