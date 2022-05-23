IPL 2022 Playoffs: GT, RR, LSG & RCB's journey to the knockout stages

Bengaluru, May 23: The ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League has reached its business end. The league stage came to an end on Sunday, with the final game being an inconsequential tie.
This editions top four looks a lot different than its previous 14 seasons, with the usual favourites missing. While former champions Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders finished at the wrong half of the table, the top four has only one former title winner.
The teams to have made it to the knockout stages this edition, include, Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Amongst the top four, only Rajasthan have won the title, having lifted their only trophy is the inaugural season in 2014.
IPL 2022 Playoffs Schedule: Qualified Teams, Date, Time Table, Venues, Live Streaming Info
While Royal Challengers Bangalore have made it to the playoffs and have even gone till the finals before, they are yet to lift their maiden IPL trophy.
On the other hand, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants are playing in their maiden season and a win would hand them a fairytale start to their IPL journey.
Hardik Pandya-led Titans topped the table with ten wins from fourteen games and was the first through to the playoffs. The second team to qualify was KL Rahul-led Super Giants, who finished the season with nine wins from 14 games. Sanju Samson-led Royals replaced LSG on the second spot on the back of a better net run rate as they became the third team to qualify.
For the fourth spot, Challengers had to wait for the outcome of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians match. A win for Capitals would have seen Rishabh Pant's side make it to the top four. But MI denied DC a playoff berth, handing them a five-wicket loss, as RCB breathed a sigh of relief and took the final available playoff berth.
With GT and RR finishing in top two, the two sides will face off in Qualifier 1, while RCB will take on LSG in the Eliminator.
Ahead of the knockout stages, here's a look at how the season panned out for these top four sides:
|OPPONENT
|RESULT
|1. vs Lucknow Super Giants
|GT win by 5 wickets
|2. vs Delhi Capitals
|GT won by 14 runs
|3. vs Punjab Kings
|GT won by 6 wickets
|4. vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|SRH won by 8 wickets
|5. vs Rajasthan Royals
|GT won by 37 runs
|6. vs Chennai Super Kings
|GT won by 3 wickets
|7. vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|GT won by 8 runs
|8. vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|GT won by 5 wickets
|9. vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|GT won by 6 wickets
|10. vs Punjab Kings
|PBKS won by 8 wickets
|11. vs Mumbai Indians
|MI won by 5 runs
|12. vs Lucknow Super Giants
|GT won by 62 runs
|13. vs Chennai Super Kings
|GT won by 7 wickets
|14. vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|RCB won by 8 wickets
|OPPONENT
|RESULT
|1. vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|RR won by 61 runs
|2. vs Mumbai Indians
|RR won by 23 runs
|3. vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|RCB won by 4 wickets
|4. vs Lucknow Super Giants
|RR won by 3 runs
|5. vs Gujarat Titans
|GT won by 37 runs
|6. vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|RR won by 7 runs
|7. vs Delhi Capitals
|RR won by 15 runs
|8. vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|RR won by 29 runs
|9. vs Mumbai Indians
|MI won 5 wickets
|10. vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|KKR won by 7 wickets
|11. vs Punjab Kings
|RR won by 6 wickets
|12. vs Delhi Capitals
|DC won by 8 wickets
|13. vs Lucknow Super Giants
|RR won by 24 runs
|14. vs Chennai Super Kings
|RR won by 5 wickets
|OPPONENT
|RESULT
|1. vs Gujarat Titans
|GT won by 5 wickets
|2. vs Lucknow Super Giants
|LSG won by 6 wickets
|3. vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|LSG won by 12 runs
|4. vs Delhi Capitals
|LSG won by 6 wickets
|5. vs Rajasthan Royals
|RR won by 3 runs
|6. vs Mumbai Indians
|LSG won by 18 runs
|7. vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|RCB won by 18 runs
|8. vs Mumbai Indians
|LSG won by 36 runs
|9. vs Punjab Kings
|LSG won by 20 runs
|10. vs Delhi Capitals
|LSG won by 6 runs
|11. vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|LSG won by 75 runs
|12. vs Gujarat Titans
|GT won by 62 runs
|13. vs Rajasthan Royals
|RR won by 24 runs
|14. vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|LSG won by 2 runs
|OPPONENT
|RESULT
|1. vs Punjab Kings
|PBKS won by 5 wickets
|2. vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|RCB won by 3 wickets
|3. vs Rajasthan Royals
|RCB won by 4 wickets
|4. vs Mumbai Indians
|RCB won by 7 wickets
|5. vs Chennai Super Kings
|CSK won by 23 runs
|6. vs Delhi Capitals
|RCB won by 16 runs
|7. vs Lucknow Super Giants
|RCB won by 18 runs
|8. vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|SRH won by 9 wickets
|9. vs Rajasthan Royals
|RR won by 29 runs
|10. vs Gujarat Titans
|GT won by 6 wickets
|11. vs Chennai Super Kings
|RCB won by 13 runs
|12. vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|RCB won by 67 runs
|13. vs Punjab Kings
|PBKS won by 54 runs
|14. vs Gujarat Titans
|RCB won by 8 wickets
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.