IPL 2022: Pune MCA Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, T20 & IPL Records & Stats

Popularly known as Subrata Roy Sahara Stadium and built by London's Hopkins Architects, MCA Stadium initially served as home to now defunct Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Pune Warriors India in the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

Over the years, the MCA Stadium in Pune has also served as home to Punjab Kings, now defunct Rising Pune Supergiant and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

BCCI has announced the MCA Stadium in Pune as one of the venues along with three other stadiums in Mumbai for IPL 2022.

IPL 2022 Full Schedule & Time Table

The MCA stadium in Pune will host 15 of the 70 league stage matches, while the remaining matches will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Former champions will clash in the opening contest at the Pune venue as 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad face inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals on March 29.

Now, we take a look at the Pune MCA Stadium information, T20 and IPL records at the venue ahead of IPL 2022:

Pune MCA Stadium Information

Seating Capacity: 37,000

Ends: Pavilion End and Hill End

Boundary Dimensions: Medium cricket field with boundary size of approximaely 80 to 85 Meters.

Number of matches hosted: 2 Tests, 7 ODIs, 4 T20Is and 38 IPL matches

Pune MCA Stadium Pitch Report

Known to be batting friendly initially, but provides assistance to spinners as the game progresses. But going by the record, chasing team has an advantage on the wickets at MCA Stadium in Pune.

Pune MCA Stadium Weather Forecast

It's the start of the Indian summer, and the day is going to be very hot with temperature rising up to 42o C in the end of March, but is expected to get cooler in the nights with temperature reducing as low as 19o C.

In April, the max temperature is forecast to be around 36o C and min temperature forecast at 23o C. May also will see a similar pattern of April. We may also see summer rains.

T20 Records and Stats at Pune MCA Stadium

Total Matches: 3

Batting 1st Won: 1

Batting 2nd Won: 2

Highest Total: 201/6 by India vs Sri Lanka in 2020

Lowest Total: 101 All Out by India vs Sri Lanka in 2016

Highest Run-chase: 158/5 in 17.5 overs by India vs England in 2012

Lowest total defended: 201 by India vs Sri Lanka in 2020

Average 1st Innings Score: 153

Average 2nd Innings Score: 128

IPL Records and Stats at Pune MCA Stadium

Total Matches: 38

Batting 1st Won: 18

Batting 2nd Won: 20

Highest Total: 211/4 by Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils in 2018

Total Centuries: 5

Lowest Total: 73 all out by Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017

Highest Run-chase: 196/7 by Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016

Lowest Total Defended: 119/8 by SRH vs Pune Warriors India in 2013

Average 1st Innings Score: 159

Average 2nd Innings Score: 157

IPL Hundreds at MCA Stadium

• Steve Smith (Rising Pune Supergiant) - 101 off 54 balls vs Gujarat Lions in 2016

• Sanju Samson (Delhi Daredevils) - 102 off 63 balls vs Rising Puner Supergiant in 2017

• Ben Stokes (Rising Pune Supergiant) - 103 off 63 balls vs Gujarat Lions in 2017

• Shane Watson (Chennai Super Kings) - 106 off 57 balls vs Rajasthan Royals in 2018

• Ambati Rayudu (Chennai Super Kings) - 100* off 62 balls vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018

Pune MCA Stadium IPL 2022 Schedule

DATE DAY MATCH TIME in IST March 29 Tuesday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM April 2 Saturday Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM April 6 Wednesday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM April 9 Saturday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM April 13 Wednesday Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM April 17 Sunday Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM April 20 Wednesday Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM April 22 Friday Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM April 26 Tuesday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM April 29 Friday Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Supergiant 7:30 PM May 1 Sunday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM May 4 Wednesday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM May 7 Saturday Lucknow Supergiant vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM May 10 Tuesday Lucknow Supergiant vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM May 14 Saturday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM