IPL 2022: Pune MCA Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, T20 & IPL Records & Stats

Pune, March 20: The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) stadium, situated in the outskirts of Pune, Maharashtra was inaugurated in 2012 by then BCCI and ICC president Sharad Pawar.
Popularly known as Subrata Roy Sahara Stadium and built by London's Hopkins Architects, MCA Stadium initially served as home to now defunct Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Pune Warriors India in the 2012 and 2013 seasons.
Over the years, the MCA Stadium in Pune has also served as home to Punjab Kings, now defunct Rising Pune Supergiant and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings.
BCCI has announced the MCA Stadium in Pune as one of the venues along with three other stadiums in Mumbai for IPL 2022.
IPL 2022 Full Schedule & Time Table
The MCA stadium in Pune will host 15 of the 70 league stage matches, while the remaining matches will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
Former champions will clash in the opening contest at the Pune venue as 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad face inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals on March 29.
Now, we take a look at the Pune MCA Stadium information, T20 and IPL records at the venue ahead of IPL 2022:
Pune MCA Stadium Information
Seating Capacity: 37,000
Ends: Pavilion End and Hill End
Boundary Dimensions: Medium cricket field with boundary size of approximaely 80 to 85 Meters.
Number of matches hosted: 2 Tests, 7 ODIs, 4 T20Is and 38 IPL matches
Pune MCA Stadium Pitch Report
Known to be batting friendly initially, but provides assistance to spinners as the game progresses. But going by the record, chasing team has an advantage on the wickets at MCA Stadium in Pune.
Pune MCA Stadium Weather Forecast
It's the start of the Indian summer, and the day is going to be very hot with temperature rising up to 42o C in the end of March, but is expected to get cooler in the nights with temperature reducing as low as 19o C.
In April, the max temperature is forecast to be around 36o C and min temperature forecast at 23o C. May also will see a similar pattern of April. We may also see summer rains.
T20 Records and Stats at Pune MCA Stadium
Total Matches: 3
Batting 1st Won: 1
Batting 2nd Won: 2
Highest Total: 201/6 by India vs Sri Lanka in 2020
Lowest Total: 101 All Out by India vs Sri Lanka in 2016
Highest Run-chase: 158/5 in 17.5 overs by India vs England in 2012
Lowest total defended: 201 by India vs Sri Lanka in 2020
Average 1st Innings Score: 153
Average 2nd Innings Score: 128
IPL Records and Stats at Pune MCA Stadium
Total Matches: 38
Batting 1st Won: 18
Batting 2nd Won: 20
Highest Total: 211/4 by Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils in 2018
Total Centuries: 5
Lowest Total: 73 all out by Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017
Highest Run-chase: 196/7 by Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016
Lowest Total Defended: 119/8 by SRH vs Pune Warriors India in 2013
Average 1st Innings Score: 159
Average 2nd Innings Score: 157
IPL Hundreds at MCA Stadium
• Steve Smith (Rising Pune Supergiant) - 101 off 54 balls vs Gujarat Lions in 2016
• Sanju Samson (Delhi Daredevils) - 102 off 63 balls vs Rising Puner Supergiant in 2017
• Ben Stokes (Rising Pune Supergiant) - 103 off 63 balls vs Gujarat Lions in 2017
• Shane Watson (Chennai Super Kings) - 106 off 57 balls vs Rajasthan Royals in 2018
• Ambati Rayudu (Chennai Super Kings) - 100* off 62 balls vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018
Pune MCA Stadium IPL 2022 Schedule
|DATE
|DAY
|MATCH
|TIME in IST
|March 29
|Tuesday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
|7:30 PM
|April 2
|Saturday
|Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals
|7:30 PM
|April 6
|Wednesday
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians
|7:30 PM
|April 9
|Saturday
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians
|7:30 PM
|April 13
|Wednesday
|Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings
|7:30 PM
|April 17
|Sunday
|Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings
|7:30 PM
|April 20
|Wednesday
|Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings
|7:30 PM
|April 22
|Friday
|Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals
|7:30 PM
|April 26
|Tuesday
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals
|7:30 PM
|April 29
|Friday
|Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Supergiant
|7:30 PM
|May 1
|Sunday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings
|7:30 PM
|May 4
|Wednesday
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings
|7:30 PM
|May 7
|Saturday
|Lucknow Supergiant vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|7:30 PM
|May 10
|Tuesday
|Lucknow Supergiant vs Gujarat Titans
|7:30 PM
|May 14
|Saturday
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
