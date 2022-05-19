IPL 2022: RCB vs GT Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Team News, Pre-Match Comments

The GT have already been qualified for the Playoffs. RCB have 14 points from 13 matches and even a win and 16 points will not guarantee them a place in the playoffs as Rajasthan Royals already have 16 points, and Delhi Capitals too can reach 16 points.

If both those teams win their respective last league matches then RCB under Faf du Plessis still could miss the playoffs berth on the NRR calculations.

But that is for another day as the RCB will have to dish out a forceful effort against the GT and win in a big margin, sufficient enough to take care of their NRR too.

So, here we are giving details like Toss, Playing 11 update, Pitch report and players comments ahead of RCB vs GT match.

Toss: GT won elected to bat first

Playing 11

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Josh Hazlewood.

Pitch report

Graeme Smith on Star Sports: “This is the19th game at the Wankhede. Usually at this time of the tournament, you expect the pitch to be dry and word like the one of the side, but today's pitch is probably the hardest I have seen at the Wankhede in this tournament.

“It looks good to me, nice grass covering, it should hold the pitch. I expect this to help the batters tonight. In general we have seen batters take time in the first 10 overs, but it is a ground you can take advantage at the end.”

Captains’ comments

Hardik Pandya: "We are going to bat. The kind of situation we are in, we thought we can practice batting first and putting a good score on the board. One change, Lockie comes in place of Alzarri. Looks like a similar wicket to the one we played against Chennai, but I expect this to play better as this is an evening game."

Faf du Plessis: "We would have batted too. Looks a bit dry. One change. Sid Kaul comes in for Siraj. We have to win today and Delhi need to lose their game. Games like today brings out characters."