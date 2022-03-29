IPL 2022: RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

In their season openers, RCB faltered despite new captain Faf du Plessis heroics with the bat against Punjab Kings, while an all-round show inspired Shreyas Iyer-led KKR to a victory over defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

RCB bowlers failed to defend a huge target of 206 set up by Du Plessis' debut knock of 88 at the same venue. KKR, on the other hand, restricted CSK to a lower total and chased it down with ease after Ajinkya Rahane's perfect debut for his new franchise at Wankhede Stadium.

IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR Stats and Records Preview: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rahane eye big records

So far, the two sides have met 29 times with KKR winning 16 times against RCB, who have won 13 such encounters. However, RCB has won 3 of their last 5 meetings with KKR winning the recent two meetings.

Heading into Wednesday's match, New Zealand pacer Tim Southee will be available for KKR, but Aussies Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch will not be available for the game. RCB also will be without Australian trio of Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff.

Although KKR bowlers did well at the Wankhede, they will be wary of batter friendly Dr DY Patil Stadium, where the two-time champions have won 2 in 2, but that was back in 2010 and 2011. They won once each when chasing and batting 1st.

RCB, meanwhile, have lost 2 of their 3 matches at the venue including the most recent outing against PBKS, while their other loss and the solitary win came back in 2010. Their win came when they were chasing a paltry target of 83.

So, now let's take a look at the squads, possible playing 11s, dream11 fantasy picks and match prediction for RCB vs KKR 2022:

Squads Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Finn Allen, Luvnith Sisodia, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Chama Milind, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul. Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Baba Indrajith, Aman Khan, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Abhijeet Tomar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammad Nabi, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Ashok Sharma, Chamika Karunaratne, Rasikh Salam. Possible Playing 11s RCB: Faf du Plessis (captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep/Karn Sharma. KKR: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson(wicketkeeper), Tim Southee/Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy. RCB vs KKR Dream11 Best Picks Team 1: Faf du Plessis (vice captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy. Team 2: Faf du Plessis (captain), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (vice captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Sheldon Jackson (wicketkeeper), Sunil Narine, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Akash Deep, Varun Chakravarthy. Team 3: Venkatesh Iyer, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli (captain), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wicketkeeper), Sunil Narine (vice captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy. RCB vs KKR Match Prediction On form and almost full strength squad available, Kolkata Knight Riders seem favourites, but if Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers find their rhythm, this match will be close to call. KKR bowlers did well in their season opener, but this match is played at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, where we saw RCB batters do well in their first match of the season. Plus, the pattern of chasing teams winning may continue. So, toss will play a crucial role in the outcome of the result.