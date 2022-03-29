IPL 2022: RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Squads
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Finn Allen, Luvnith Sisodia, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Chama Milind, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Baba Indrajith, Aman Khan, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Abhijeet Tomar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammad Nabi, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Ashok Sharma, Chamika Karunaratne, Rasikh Salam.
Possible Playing 11s
RCB: Faf du Plessis (captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep/Karn Sharma.
KKR: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson(wicketkeeper), Tim Southee/Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.
RCB vs KKR Dream11 Best Picks
Team 1: Faf du Plessis (vice captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.
Team 2: Faf du Plessis (captain), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (vice captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Sheldon Jackson (wicketkeeper), Sunil Narine, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Akash Deep, Varun Chakravarthy.
Team 3: Venkatesh Iyer, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli (captain), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wicketkeeper), Sunil Narine (vice captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.
RCB vs KKR Match Prediction
On form and almost full strength squad available, Kolkata Knight Riders seem favourites, but if Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers find their rhythm, this match will be close to call.
KKR bowlers did well in their season opener, but this match is played at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, where we saw RCB batters do well in their first match of the season. Plus, the pattern of chasing teams winning may continue. So, toss will play a crucial role in the outcome of the result.