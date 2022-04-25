IPL 2022, RCB vs RR: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Squads, TV Channel Info

Both sides head into the match on the back of contrasting outcomes. While Rajasthan enter the match on the back of a drama-packed victory over Delhi Capitals, the Challengers come into the game, after a crushing defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

One of the main tasks for the Challengers will be to halt the Jos Buttler juggernaut when they face the Royals. While Buttler will be a force to reckon with, having already scored three centuries this season, the focus will also be on former RCB skipper Virat Kohli after he fell for two consecutive first ball ducks in the competition.

IPL 2022, RCB vs RR Stats And Records Preview: Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson, Aswhin, Chahal close to big records

The RCB batsmen will need to quickly regroup after their dismal show in the previous game, where they were bundled out for 68, their second lowest total in the IPL. The Challengers will look to put behind their demoralising nine-wicket loss to Sunrisers as they look to return to winning ways.

IPL POINTS TABLE

Though the RCB line-up put up a lacklustre show, the Bangalore team has power-hitters who can be destructive on any given day. With skipper Faf du Plessis opening the innings, the line up also includes Glenn Maxwell and Shahbaaz Ahmed along with Dinesh Karthik, who is in his best form. If the batting unit clicks, the Royals bowlers will have their task cut out.

Du Plessis, who began the season with a blistering 88, has not been consistent with the bat, but the skipper remains a vital cog for the side. On the other hand, joining the team from KKR, Karthik has been donning the finisher's hat for the Challengers and will give any bowler a run for their money.

The Challengers will be up against Rajasthan's varied attack, led by Trent Boult, who has troubled Kohli in the past with the delivery that comes in. Prasidh Krishna and the spin duo of wily Ravichandran Ashwin and former RCB player, Yuzvendra Chahal, can also pose problems for the RCB batters.

Chahal, with 18 wickets so far, has proven that he can turn the game on its head. And ditto for Ashwin, who can be the opposition's nemesis on his day. Add to it the four overs by Obed McCoy; Rajasthan has a decent attack.

IPL 2022: RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction info

Meanwhile, for the Royals, opener Jos Buttler has been the talk of the town. Buttler is in sizzling form having already hammered three hundred this season. Opener Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Sanju Samson have also been toying with opposition attacks and are among the runs. And so is Shimon Hetymar, who can compound the bowling team's woes with his brutal onslaught.

On a high-scoring MCA pitch, Rajasthan will be relying heavily on their top order to deliver once again. The weak links in Rajasthan's batting are Karun Nair and Riyan Parag and the duo would need to step up and deliver.

For RCB, they have the best death bowler in Harshal Patel, but he would need support from Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood. The four overs by Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who has eleven wickets, could also change the match's fate.

Ahead of the game, RCB is placed fifth on the points table with five wins from eight games. On the other hand, Royals are placed third with five wins from seven games. Both sides will be eager to get two crucial points under their belt to strenghten their hold on the top half of the table.

In their previous meeting this season RCB won the match by four wickets.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, KC Kariappa, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rassie Van der Dussen, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

RCB vs RR IPL Match Details:

Match No: 39

Date: April 26

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Time: 7:30pm IST

Toss: 7:00pm IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

(With inputs from PTI)