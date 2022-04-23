IPL 2022: RCB vs SRH: Jansen, Natarajan power Sunrisers Hyderabad to easy win over Bangalore

Marco Jansen and T Natarajan bagged three wickets each to bundle out RCB for 68 runs and pave way for a comprehensive win for SRH.

Chasing a paltry 69-run target started off steadily as openers Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma ensured that their team did not lose any early wicket.

Skipper Williamson was happy to play a sheet anchor role and allowed Abhishek Sharma to attack from the other end as the 2016 champions crossed the 50-run mark in 5.5 overs.

Harshal Patel finally broke the 64-run partnership dismissing Abhishek Sharma for 47 but it was too little too late for RCB as Hyderabad chased down the 69-run target in just 8 overs winning the match by nine wickets.

Earlier in the day after being put in to bat Royal Challengers Bangalore got off to a terrible start as in the second over left-arm South African pacer Marco Jansen cleaned up his countryman RCB skipper Faf du Plessis for 5.

In the very next ball, he dismissed Virat Kohli caught by Aiden Markram for a golden duck.

Two balls later he sent opener Anuj Rawat packing for a duck caught by Markram who took his second catch of the match and Jansen got his third wicket to leave RCB tottering at 8/3.

The Faf du Plessis led side went further down the drain as T Natarajan got the prized scalp of dangerous Glenn Maxwell to leave them in deep trouble at 20/4.

Suyash Prabhudessai and Shahbaz Ahmed struck a partnership in order to resurrect Bangalore's innings but Jagadeesha Suchith dismissed Prabhudessai for 15 as they lost half of their side for 47 runs.

Two balls later he dismissed in-form batter Dinesh Karthik for a duck as the wicket-keeper batter became the third batter to be dismissed without troubling the scorers after Kohli and Anuj Rawat.

In the next over pacer, Umran Malik sent Shahbaz Ahmed packing at RCB lost their seventh wicket for 49 runs.

Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga helped RCB scratch their way to the 50-run mark. Left-arm pacer Natarajan dismissed Harshal Patel for 4 as RCB were reduced to 55/8.

The 31-year old struck for the third time as he dismissed Hasaranga for 8 as RCB's ninth wicket fell on 65. Bhuvneshwar Kumar wrapped up the tail dismissing Mohammed Siraj for 2 and RCB were bundled out for 68 in just 16.1 overs.

Jansen trouble for Kohli

Jansen also became only the fifth bowler to dismiss Virat Kohli on a golden duck in the Indian Premier League history.

South African pacer achieved this feat in the match No 36 of the IPL 2022 between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Brabourne Stadium.

Former India captain Kohli who has not been in good touch in the cash-rich league was removed by Jansen on the very first ball that the stylish right-handed batter faced.

Kohli came at the No. 3 to bat for RCB after Jansen removed opener, Faf Du Plessis, on the second delivery of the second over.

The RCB skipper Faf couldn't do anything to the nipping away delivery as the ball got past his defense to knock the off stump out.

The next ball was also a good length ball by the pacer, which Kohli tried to nudge straight, but he got a thick outside edge which went straight to Aiden Markam.

This is the second consecutive golden duck for Kohli in IPL 2022 as he was removed by Dushmantha Chameera on the very first ball in the last game against Lucknow Super Giants too.

Kohli was dismissed by Ashish Nehra for his first golden duck against Mumbai Indians in 2008. This was followed by a golden duck against Sandeep Sharma in 2014 and Nathan Coulter-Nile in 2017.

Then after 5 years in 2022, Virat Kohli was dismissed on the very first ball by Lucknow Super Giants pacer Chameera before Jansen got him too on a golden duck in the next match.