IPL 2022: Retained players have the responsibility of guiding the youngsters in the team: Ricky Ponting

Ahead of the TATA IPL 2022 season, Ponting said, "At the moment, we need to really focus on what we need to do to get ready for game one. I had a great first session with the players. There's an energetic vibe around the team, which is what we always strive for."

The Delhi Capitals camp has a lot of new faces post the IPL Mega Auction earlier this year. The Head Coach expressed that it's going to be a challenge for the new group to gel together quickly, "I have told the boys to keep their doors open when they are in their rooms and get to know each other. I am going to have breakfast, lunch and dinner with all the younger guys that I don't know. When you show love towards the younger guys as a coach or a senior player, you know that they are going to give it back."

The Australian legend further added, "The guys who have been in the Delhi Capitals camp for a while definitely have the responsibility of guiding the youngsters in the team. Rishabh's Captain, so he's going to do that anyway, but guys like Prithvi, Axar and Nortje will also have their roles and responsibilities within the team."

The TATA IPL 2022 will begin on March 26. Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in their first match of the season on March 27.

Source: Media Release