IPL 2022 Retention News: Shreyas Iyer likely to leave Delhi Capitals eyeing leadership role in other teams

Pant - who was appointed acting captain head of the IPL 2021 - after Iyer was injured during a match between India and England at home. But the franchise keeping the future plans in mind stuck with Pant even after Iyer's entry into the side in the UAE. Pant also led the side to the IPL play-offs during this edition and the wicketkeeper-batsman even showed signs of a good leader in the years to come.

It is now being understood that talented India batter Iyer is unlikely to be a part of the Delhi set-up during IPL 2022. If sources close to the cricketer are to be believed, he is keen on a leadership role.

Under Iyer, Delhi had reached the playoffs twice, including its maiden final appearance during the 2020 season. Having been a successful leader in his own right, Iyer would like to make himself available for a leadership role.

With two new franchises in the market and a few like Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings always in the hunt for new captains, not to forget RCB, there is a good chance that he will be one of the potential captains.

Moving out of Delhi Capitals' set-up will certainly open up new avenues for Iyer, who looked like a mere shadow of his previous self in IPL 2021.

To create a bit of a level-playing field, the BCCI is mulling giving the two new franchises (Lucknow and Ahmedabad) the chance to pick three players from the available pool before the auction.

"The logic is to give new teams a chance to get a core ready. Obviously, modalities need to be worked out, which includes the fees as well as whether that particular player is willing to be picked before the auction.

"Since most of the top franchises will retain the 'big boys' of India and international cricket, the two new franchises also need a level playing field. But this is still being deliberated," a BCCI official told PTI.

