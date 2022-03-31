IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings opener Robin Uthappa rewinds the clock, hits 25-ball fifty

Uthappa - who was walked into the middle to open the batting for Chennai Super Kings alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad - sent a strong message with his imperious performance. The senior batsman started the proceeding with the bat when he went off the mark with back-to-back boundaries against LSG pacer Avesh Khan.

Uthappa didn't look back from the start he got as he attacked every opposition bowler as he played cut shots, glorious cover drives and even his trademark pull shot.

The 36-year-old right-handed batsman from Karnataka hit eight boundaries and a maximum in his knock and notched up his 26th IPL fifty off just 25 deliveries. This was Uthappa's second-fastest half-century in the tournament. His quickest fifty came off 22 deliveries in IPL 2010 for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Uthappa, however, couldn't continue his explosive batting as he was trapped in front by young India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. The on-field umpire turned down the spinner's appeal but the bowling side went upstairs to review it and the bowing side was proven right. Uthappa's fine innings, thus, came to an end for 50 off 27.

Earlier in the day, Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul won the toss and invited CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja to bat first on a pitch where dew will play a prominent role as the game progresses.

CSK were off to a blistering start, courtesy of Uthappa's aggressive batting but his opening partner Gaikwad was unlucky for the second time in a row when he was dismissed cheaply. Gaikwad was run out via a direct hit off Bishnoi.

CSK were 73 for 1 at the end of six overs and the defending champions posted the highest total in the powerplay of the edition. They even crossed the 100-run mark inside 10 overs as Moeen Ali - who made his comeback into the side - also scored a quickfire 22-ball 35 before getting clean bowled by Avesh Khan.