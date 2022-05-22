IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL playoffs history, stats and records, key players to watch out

Faf Du Plessis-led side will now face Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator of IPL 2022 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday (May 25). RCB will hope this is the year they go all the way and lift their maiden IPL title.

While this will RCB's third successive appearance in the playoff stages, the Bangalore-based side, who have never won the IPL trophy so far, will be part of the knockout stages for the eighth time since the cash-rich league's inception in 2008.

In seven previous attempts, RCB has finished runners up three times and exited the tournament in the preliminary, qualifiers or eliminator stages four times.

From 2008 to 2017, the IPL used to have three preliminary finals to decide the two finalists. However, that was renamed as two qualifiers and an eliminator from 2018 season with the same format that the top two will face each other in qualifier 1.

Here is a look at RCB's previous playoff appearances, where they finished that season and more:

RCB past IPL playoff results Year League Finish Season Finish Results 2009 3rd Runners up Lost Final to Deccan Chargers Beat Chennai Super Kings in Semi-final 2010 4th 3rd Place Lost Semis to Mumbai Indians Beat Deccan Chargers in 3rd Place Playoff 2011 1st Runners up Lost Final to Chennai Super Kings Beat Mumbai Indians in 3rd Preliminary Final Lost to Chennai Super Kings in 1st Preliminary final 2015 3rd 3rd Preliminary Final Lost to Chennai Super Kings Beat Rajasthan Royals in 2nd Preliminary Final 2016 2nd Runners up Lost Final to Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Gujarat Lions in 1st Preliminary Final 2020 4th Eliminator Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad 2021 3rd Eliminator Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders In 13 playoff matches so far, RCB has won just five of them either in the preliminary finals or semifinals or qualifiers. Plus, they have lost 3 of 3 finals. RCB Stats in Playoff Stages Matches: 13 Won: 5 Lost: 8 Won Batting 1st: 2 Won Batting 2nd: 3 Highest Total: 200/7 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016 Final Lowest Total: 137/9 vs Deccan Chargers in 2008 Final Highest Successful Chase: 159/6 vs Gujarat Lions in 2017 1st Preliminary Final Lowest Total Defended: 180/9 vs Rajasthan Royals in 2015 2nd Preliminary Final RCB will have two IPL winners in their ranks this season in Du Plessis and Josh Hazlewood, who were part of the Chennai Super Kings' triumph last season. Former skipper Virat Kohli has been part of every season RCB has played in the knockout stages. Here is a look at RCB’s top performers in past playoff matches: Virat Kohli: 278 runs in 13 matches (2 fifties) Faf du Plessis: 348 runs in 12 matches (3 fifties) Dinesh Karthik: 182 runs in 9 matches Josh Hazlewood: 4 wickets in 2 matches Mohammed Siraj: 4 wickets in 2 matches Harshal Patel: 5 wickets in 3 matches This season their top performers have been Du Plessis, wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik and spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, while the likes of Kohli and Glenn Maxwell too have stepped up lately. So, these five along with Harshal Patel will be key to RCB's success. Here is a look at the key performers of RCB in IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis: 443 runs in 14 matches (3 fifties, Strike Rate: 130.67) Virat Kohli: 309 runs in 14 matches (2 fifties, Strike Rate: 117.93) Dinesh Karthik: 287 runs in 14 matches (1 fifty, Strike Rate: 191.33) Glenn Maxwell: 268 runs in 11 matches (1 fifty, Strike Rate: 172.90) Wanindu Hasaranga: 24 wickets in 14 matches (1 - Five-Wicket Haul, Economy Rate: 7.38) Harshal Patel: 18 wickets in 13 matches (Economy Rate: 7.68) Josh Hazlewood: 15 wickets in 10 matches (Economy Rate: 8.07) RCB vs LSG Head-to-head record The two teams have met only once so far in IPL with RCB beating LSG by 18 runs earlier this season in the league stage. While Du Plessis' knock of 96 from 64 balls took RCB to 181/6 in their quota of 20 overs, Hazlewood's 4 for 25 in 4 overs restricted LSG to 163/8.