IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL playoffs history, stats and records, key players to watch out

RCB past IPL playoff results
|Year
|League Finish
|Season Finish
|Results
|2009
|3rd
|Runners up
|Lost Final to Deccan Chargers
|Beat Chennai Super Kings in Semi-final
|2010
|4th
|3rd Place
|Lost Semis to Mumbai Indians
|Beat Deccan Chargers in 3rd Place Playoff
|2011
|1st
|Runners up
|Lost Final to Chennai Super Kings
|Beat Mumbai Indians in 3rd Preliminary Final
|Lost to Chennai Super Kings in 1st Preliminary final
|2015
|3rd
|3rd Preliminary Final
|Lost to Chennai Super Kings
|Beat Rajasthan Royals in 2nd Preliminary Final
|2016
|2nd
|Runners up
|Lost Final to Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Beat Gujarat Lions in 1st Preliminary Final
|2020
|4th
|Eliminator
|Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2021
|3rd
|Eliminator
|Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders
In 13 playoff matches so far, RCB has won just five of them either in the preliminary finals or semifinals or qualifiers. Plus, they have lost 3 of 3 finals.
RCB Stats in Playoff Stages
Matches: 13
Won: 5
Lost: 8
Won Batting 1st: 2
Won Batting 2nd: 3
Highest Total: 200/7 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016 Final
Lowest Total: 137/9 vs Deccan Chargers in 2008 Final
Highest Successful Chase: 159/6 vs Gujarat Lions in 2017 1st Preliminary Final
Lowest Total Defended: 180/9 vs Rajasthan Royals in 2015 2nd Preliminary Final
RCB will have two IPL winners in their ranks this season in Du Plessis and Josh Hazlewood, who were part of the Chennai Super Kings' triumph last season. Former skipper Virat Kohli has been part of every season RCB has played in the knockout stages.
Here is a look at RCB’s top performers in past playoff matches:
Virat Kohli: 278 runs in 13 matches (2 fifties)
Faf du Plessis: 348 runs in 12 matches (3 fifties)
Dinesh Karthik: 182 runs in 9 matches
Josh Hazlewood: 4 wickets in 2 matches
Mohammed Siraj: 4 wickets in 2 matches
Harshal Patel: 5 wickets in 3 matches
This season their top performers have been Du Plessis, wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik and spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, while the likes of Kohli and Glenn Maxwell too have stepped up lately. So, these five along with Harshal Patel will be key to RCB's success.
Here is a look at the key performers of RCB in IPL 2022:
Faf du Plessis: 443 runs in 14 matches (3 fifties, Strike Rate: 130.67)
Virat Kohli: 309 runs in 14 matches (2 fifties, Strike Rate: 117.93)
Dinesh Karthik: 287 runs in 14 matches (1 fifty, Strike Rate: 191.33)
Glenn Maxwell: 268 runs in 11 matches (1 fifty, Strike Rate: 172.90)
Wanindu Hasaranga: 24 wickets in 14 matches (1 - Five-Wicket Haul, Economy Rate: 7.38)
Harshal Patel: 18 wickets in 13 matches (Economy Rate: 7.68)
Josh Hazlewood: 15 wickets in 10 matches (Economy Rate: 8.07)
RCB vs LSG Head-to-head record
The two teams have met only once so far in IPL with RCB beating LSG by 18 runs earlier this season in the league stage. While Du Plessis' knock of 96 from 64 balls took RCB to 181/6 in their quota of 20 overs, Hazlewood's 4 for 25 in 4 overs restricted LSG to 163/8.