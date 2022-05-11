IPL 2022, RR vs DC: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

Riding on Ravichandran Ashwin's first fifty in T20 cricket and IPL, RR set a decent target of 161, which was chased down by DC with 11 balls to spare thanks to a 144-run stand between Micthell Marsh (89 off 62 balls) and David Warner (52 not out off 41 balls).

After DC lost KS Bharat for 0 off the second ball in the run chase, Marsh (5 fours and 7 sixes) and Warner struck boundaries at regular interval. For RR, Trent Boult (1 for 32 in 4 overs) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1 for 43 in 4 overs) were the wicket-takers.

IPL 2022, RR vs DC: Marsh's All-round heroics powers Delhi Capitals to 8-wicket win over Royals

However, DC got a reprieve early in the innings after RR failed to use DRS for a LBW call of Marsh, who was batting on 2 at the time, when Boult trapped him in front of the stumps, but the skipper Sanju Samson did not challenge the umpire's decision, which proved costly in the end.

Earlier, invited to bat, RR lost in-form opener Jos Buttler earlly, but Ashwin, who walked in at number 3, scored 50 off 38 balls and shared a brief partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal (19 off 19 balls) and then a 53-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal (48 off 30 balls) to take RR past 100.

IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After RR vs DC on 11 May

Pace trio of Marsh (2 for 25 in 3 overs), Anrich Nortje (2 for 39 in 4 overs) and Chetan Sakariya (2 for 23 in 4 overs) were the wicket-takers for the Capitals.

Here is the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from RR vs DC 2022:

RR vs DC 2022 Post Match Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Devdutt Padikkal (Rajasthan Royals) - 48 off 32 balls (160 strike rate)

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Mitchell Marsh (Delhi Capitals) - 172 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Mitchell Marsh (Delhi Capitals) - 7 sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Chetan Sakirya (Delhi Capitals) - 1 for 6 in 2 overs inside the powerplay

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: Mitchell Marsh (Delhi Capitals) - 89 off 62 balls

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Anrich Nortje (Delhi Capitals) - 147.9kmph

RuPay on the go fours of the match: Devdutt Padikkal (Rajasthan Royals) - 6 fours

Player of the match: Mitchell Marsh (Delhi Capitals) - 2 for 25 and 89 off 62 balls

RR vs DC Post match comments

Losing skipper Sanju Samson said: "Very disappointing night. We were few runs short, and few wickets short in the middle. While we were batting the wicket was two paced. We were 15-20 runs short. While bowling second we dropped a few catches. Really disappointed, but we would like to come back in the next game."

On failing to take DRS, Samson added: "I never thought it (Marsh's lbw) could have been pad, we thought it came off the bat. We need to come back stronger after losing any game in IPL, and I hope we come back stronger. We have done that in the past. Hetmyer will be back soon."

Meanwhile, David Warner said: "Feels good to get across the line. How good was Mitch there! Came out there and started positive. We just told him that if he can get an 80 or 90, he can games for us.

"Bowlers did a great job too. It was a bit two-paced, that hard length wasn't easy to hit. Some bounced a bit extra. It's important (to win big) as net run rate is a big factor with many teams in the race for those spots. Everyone is in good spirits and this is a great win for us."

Winning captain Rishabh Pant said: "Very close to a perfect game. Always believe there's room for improvement. When you know the wicket is going to turn, little bit not much, there's an opportunity to both bowl first or bat first."

On the result, Pant added: "In the toss I said anything around 140-160 would be good for us, and we got 160. Destiny is always on your hands, you can look to give 100 percent. Fielding wise we can be better."

On Prithvi Shaw health update, Pant said: "He got typhoid or something like that (talking about Shaw), doctor told me that."

Player of the match, Mitch Marsh said: "Was a tough game. Physically it's tough when you bowl a bit and bat a bit. Slower balls and cutters, they were tough to score. 160 was par. But it's about one good partnership."

On the pitch, Marsh added: "The first four-five overs of powerplay were about as tough a batting as I've had in T20 cricket. It was swinging, bit of seam there and there was bounce. Reminds me of Perth Stadium this wicket."

On his form and being lucky on LBW call, Marsh said: "Felt like the last couple of games I've got back to hitting the ball like I wanted to. I honestly thought I smashed it first, wasn't worried one bit. Which is probably a good thing because I tend to look guilty when I think I'm out."