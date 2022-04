IPL 2022: RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Both RR and KKR have 6 points each and right now they are battling the mid-tournament log jam and would require a solid run to keep their play-off berth hopes intact.

The Knight Riders have lost two matches in a row, revealing a few chinks like lack of settled openers as they have already experimented with and dropped Ajinkya Rahane.

Venkatesh Iyer, their star of IPL 2021, is having a jaded IPL 2022 and they need some runs from him. Similarly, the KKR don’t have a solid wicketkeeper batsman too as Sheldon Jackson and Sam Billings have not contributed much with the bat.

So, here are some essential details of the match like Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction for the RR vs KKR match.

1. Squads Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (Captain), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy, Arunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, Daryl Mitchell, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Andrew Tye, James Neesham. Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (Captain) Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav. 2 Playing 11 Rajasthan Royals: 1 Jos Buttler, 2 Devdutt Padikkal, 3 Sanju Samson (Captain WK), 4 Rassie Van Der Dussen / Daryl Mitchell, 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Riyan Parag / Karun Nair, 7 R Ashwin, 8 James Neesham, 9 Prasidh Krishna, 10 Kuldeep Sen, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal. Kolkata Knight Riders: 1 Venkatesh Iyer, 2 Aaron Finch, 3 Shreyas Iyer (Captain), 4 Nitish Rana, 5 Sheldon Jackson (wk), 6 Andre Russell, 7 Sunil Narine, 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Aman Hakim Khan / Shivam Mavi, 10 Umesh Yadav, 11 Varun Chakravarthy. 3 Dream11 Fantasy Tips Dream11 Team Prediction 1: Jos Buttler, 2 Sanju Samson, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Nitish Rana, 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Andre Russell, 7 Sunil Narine, 8 Umesh Yadav, 9 Yuzvendra Chahal, 10 Prasidh Krishna, 11 Varun Chakravarthy. Captain: Shreyas Iyer, Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson, Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler. Dream11 Team Prediction 2: 1 Venkatesh Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Sanju Samson, 5 Nitish Rana, 6 Andre Russell, 7 James Neesham, 8 Sunil Narine, 9 Pat Cummins, 10 R Aswhin, 11 Kuldeep Sen. Captain: Sanju Samson, Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson, Vice-captain: Andre Russell. 4 Match prediction They are well-matched team but the Kolkata Knight Riders are slowly getting slowed down as lack of a solid opener and wicketkeeper batsman is hurting them. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have their own weaknesses but looks a slightly more balanced outfit. Our pick for the winner is Rajasthan Royals.