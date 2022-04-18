IPL 2022: RR vs KKR, Highlights: Chahal, Buttler power Royals to thrilling win over Knight Riders

After being sent into bat, Rajasthan first put up a stellar show with the bat and then the bowler's led by Chahal saw RR defend the season's highest total to pick up a 7-run victory over the Knights.

IPL SPECIAL PAGE

Jos Buttler (103 off 61) continued his sizzling form as he smashed his second ton this season to guide Rajasthan to the season's highest total. Buttler's ton and solid knocks from skipper Sanju Samson (38 off 19) and Shimron Hetmyer (26 off 13) saw Rajasthan set a massive target.

In reply, KKR got their chase off to a shaky start as they lost opener Sunil Narine, playing in his 150th IPL game, to a run out on the very first delivery. But the Knights quickly recovered as skipper Shreyas Iyer and Aaron Finch (58 off 28) put up a stand of 107 off 53 to keep the chase on course. Prasidh Krishna put the brakes on the Knights' chase after Finch scored his fifty off 25 deliveries.

But despite losing a few quick wickets, including the big hitting Andre Russell (0), the Knights kept the asking rate within reach. Skipper Iyer, dropped on 67 by Samson, kept the Knights on course.

The 17th over saw the game turn on its head as Chahal picked up four wickets, which included a hattrick. Chahal tilted the scales back in RR's favour as he removed Venkatesh Iyer (6 off 7) and then went on to pick up the prized scalp of Iyer (85 off 51).

But a T20 game is never really over. And Umesh Yadav played a fighting cameo to keep Knights in the game. But a sensational final over by debutant Obed McCoy saw RR snatch a win from the Knights.

Earlier, Buttler put on another sizzling show as he smashed 103 off 61 deliveries to guide Rajasthan Royals to a massive 217 for 5. Buttler guided the Royals to the highest total this season so far.

It was a historic night for the wicket-keeper batsman as he became the first batter in the history of the IPL to score two centuries in his first six matches of the season. Buttler's first ton this season came against five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

After being invited to bat, Buttler stitched together an opening stand of 97 runs to hand Royals a smashing start. RR was off to a strong start as they quickly brought up 67 runs in the powerplay. Sunil Narine put the breaks on RR's innings, but only momentarily, as he removed Padikkal (24 off 18). Padikkal on the other hand, had the best seat as he watched Buttler hammer the KKR bowler's around the park.

But Padikkal's wicket did not stop the flow of runs as skipper Samson scored a solid 38 off 19 as RR looked set for a big score. Though Pat Cummins ended Buttler's sensational knock in the 17th over, Shimron Hetmyer hammered Russell for 18 runs in the final over to take the score to 217.

The win saw Rajasthan climb to the second spot on the points table and Knight Riders, who fell to their third straight loss is placed sixth.