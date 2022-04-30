IPL 2022: RR vs MI Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments: Mumbai invite Rajasthan to bat

After winning the toss at the DY Patil Stadium, MI skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first against Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals.

While inaugural champions Royals remain unchanged for the match, MI have two changes, with Kumar Kartikeya Singh making his IPL debut for Mumbai. Speaking at the toss, skipper Rohit, who is celebrating his 35th birthday, said, "We'll bowl first. Preparation happens before the tournament, its just about ticking the boxes during the games and the focus is to win the game while enjoying the game. It's important to stick together as a team."

Meanwhile, Samson said they were happy to set a target. He further added the Royals have been playing some brilliant cricket and will look to continue the momentum.

Lying at the bottom of the table, five-times champions Mumbai Indians are still looking for their first win this season. Rohit Sharma's side head into the match on the back of eight straight losses. On the other hand Rajasthan are enjoying a good run, having won six matches out of eight. Lying second on the points table, Rajasthan will look to pocket their fourth consecutive win on the trot and increase their stranglehold on the top four spot.

This will be the second time the two sides meet this season. In their previous encounter this season, Sanju Samson-led Royals handed Rohit Sharma's men a 23-run defeat. In the previous match, Jos Buttler had scored a 100, and the two sides will play on the same venue in their second meeting of the season.

RR vs MI Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (capt, wk), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Mumbai Playing 11: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak carma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Kumar Kartikeya