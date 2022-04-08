IPL 2022: Shane Bond wants Mumbai Indians to execute plans well at pressure points

For the MI bowling coach Shane Bond, the way forward revolves around sticking to bowling plans and executing them well.

“It’s been a real mixed bag from us I suppose from a bowling unit,” Bond told media persons ahead of Mumbai’s match against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday (April 9).

“You look at the last game; the first ten overs were fantastic. We had a couple of overs that got away from us. It’s been a little bit of a pattern for us, that we’ve done some really good stuff, we’ve taken out a number of the big players exactly how we thought we would.

“But when the game’s been in the balance, we’ve gone for some overs of 20-plus. And when you go for overs of 20-plus, then you end up losing matches.”

Bond, the former MI and New Zealand pacer, pointed out that there wasn’t a whole lot going wrong with the bowling, and the fix was simple: don’t veer away from diligently thought-out bowling plans when under pressure.

“It’s a simple fix really. If we can stick to our plans and stick to the areas we want to bowl when the pressure comes on, then I’ll think you’ll see a turnaround,” Bond said.

“As I said, I think we’ve seen that when we’ve executed our plans the way that we wanted to, we’ve been really successful. We saw it in the last game against Andre Russell. Venkatesh Iyer, we made him work really hard for a fifty and bowled really well to him.

“We’ve just had one player who’s come out in each game and hit 30-plus off sort of 10-11 balls which has taken the game away from us.

“I look at those things that we’ve done against those players, and we haven’t bowled where we said we were going to bowl. So in terms of the bowling, it’s simple. If we say we have our plans and we stick to those, generally we’re pretty successful.

“So the message really from me is to go back to what are we trying to do against a certain type of player? If we execute those plans, then we make it as hard as we possibly can.

“The challenge for us is to do that when the pressure is on at the back end of the game, which we haven’t done so far.”

Mumbai Indians’ next game is against Royal Challengers Bangalore, and the losses have not affected the team’s motivation levels in the slightest.

“Motivation is not something I need to work on, these guys are all motivated,” Bond said.

“Every time we play, particularly a game against RCB is always a fun game. So in terms of motivation, that’s a given in this team. One of the things that’s also talked about is energy.

“So motivation, energy is just expected. That’s what we do, we turn up ready to play. I certainly can’t fault the guys in terms of that.”