IPL 2022: SRH vs PBKS Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments: Sunrisers opt to bat first

After winning the toss in Mumbai, Bhuvneshwar Kumar - leading SRH in Kane Williamson's abscence, elected to bat first against Punjab Kings. Backing his decision, Bhuvi said, "We'd like to set a good score. We know its a dead game but we would love to win the match and it always looks good when you finish a little higher up on the points table. If we can score anything from 17-180 it would be good."

Meanwhile, Mayank said, "We've made three changes. Each game is important. Each game we play we are looking to win and we will look to collect the two points. We're going to be bowling first so we'll know what target to chase. That's good in a way."

With the playoff berths for the ongoing IPL edition already secured, the two sides will face off and play for pride in what is an inconsequential game. Sunrisers and Punjab both missed out on playoff berths having endured an inconsistent season.

Ahead of their final game, Sunrisers is placed eighth with six wins from 13 games, while Punjab with the same number of wins is placed a rung above them. Both sides will look to finish the season with a win.

Missing regular skipper Kane Williamson, who is back home for the birth of his second child, enter the match on the back a win after five straight losses. On the other hand, Punjab will enter the match on the back of a 17-run loss, which ended their playoff chances. Mayank Agarwal's side, who have not won two matches on the trot, will look to finish off with a win.

In their previous meeting this season, Sunrisers handed Punjab a seven-wicket defeat.

SRH vs PBKS Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11: 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Priyam Garg, 3 Rahul Tripathi, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 6 Romario Shepherd, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (capt), 9 Fazalhaq Farooqi, 10 Umran Malik, 11 J Suchith

Punjab Kings Playing 11: 1 Jonny Bairstow, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Mayank Agarwal (capt), 4 Liam Livingstone, 5 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 6 Shahrukh Khan, 7 Harpreet Brar, 8 Nathan Ellis, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Prerak Mankad, 11 Arshdeep Singh