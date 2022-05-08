IPL 2022: SRH vs RCB Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments: Challengers elect to bat

Playing in the afternoon game, under the scorching Mumbai sun, Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Opting to bat first, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, said, "It's nice to win a toss as Kane is winning all of them. We will look to put up a good score on the board. We needed the win after sliding down. Big confidence for the group from the previous game, especially the batting. Hopefully get better with each game. (Siraj form) We've got quite a lot of options in the bowling department, if someone is low, there are others to pick up the slack. We'll think about the runrate if we get an opportunity, for now its about putting on the performance and getting a win. We're going with the same time. The green initiative is a nice one. "

Meanwhile, SRH skipper Kane Williamson, said, "Was undecided. As a side we have been chasing well. We need to do well with the ball upfront. Changes: Suchith comes in for Gopal, Farooqi comes in for Sean Abbott. Strategic changes and a little balance on how we want to approach the games."

With the tournament heading towards its business end, the match will be crucial for both sides. Faf du Plessis-led Challengers have 12 points from eleven matches and are placed fourth on the points table. On the other hand, Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers have slipped to the sixth place on the points table, with five wins from ten matches.

Both sides will be eager to get two crucial points tonight to help their bid for a playoff spot. While RCB, bounced back from three consecutive losses with a win in their previous game, SRH will head into the match on the back of three consecutive losses.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will sport their unique green jersey in support of the 'Go Green' initiative when they take the field against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

RCB and SRH have played 21 matches against each other, and SRH have the slender advantage with 12 wins, while RCB have won on eight occasions. The last time the two sides met this season, SRH had bowled RCB out for 68 and handed them a crushing 9 wicket defeat.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing 11: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Shahabaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), J Suchith, Shashank Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik.