IPL 2022, SRH vs RR Toss and Playing 11: Sunrisers Hyderabad elect bowl against Rajasthan Royals

Playing in their first game of the season, Sunrisers skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

After winning the toss, skipper Williamson said, "We'll bowl first. The grass is short and potential dew factor. Most of the team has been there for a week or ten days. Amazing so much knowledge to tap into from Steyn, Murali, Lara."

The Royals batsman have seven players making their Rajasthan debut and the four overseas players are Jos Buttler, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent boult and Shimron Hetmyer.

Meanwhile, at the toss, Samson, who is playing his 100th match for the Royals said, "I think seven of us are making debuts for the franchise. Our internationals are Jos, Hetmyer, Trent Boult and Coulter-Nile. We've played a lot of games in the same month of the year and there's some grass on this pitch."

The two teams decided to bank on seasoned captains, as both Samson and Williamson will continue to lead the Royals and Sunrisers this season. While Rajasthan assembled a strong squad at the auctions this season, Hyderabad have also added some key players.

In overall battles, Hyderabad hold the edge over Rajasthan, but with revamped squads and a new season, it'll be a new start. In 15 meetings in the IPL so far, SRH have won on eight occasions, while Rajasthan have seven wins under their belt. Both sides have won the title once, with Royals winning the inaugural season.

Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11: Kane Williamson (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sunday, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11: Sanju Samson (captain), Jos Buttler (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna