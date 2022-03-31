IPL 2022: Techie Bhaba Bhuvi revels in PlayerzPot campaign

The theme of the campaign revolves around the obsession of people with diverse things and one of them being cricket.

Bhuvneshwar, who is the brand ambassador of PlayerzPot spoke about his experiences while shooting for the campaign, "When it comes to all the fans, I'm sure they'll be quite surprised as my appearance has been consistent for years and I'm quite excited with this look of mine."

The gaming platform has roped in popular comedian and television actor Kiku Sharda for their IPL 2022 campaign. The brand commercial will see Kiku in a funny bhoot avatar possessing all the cricket fanatics who are suffering from IPL fever.

Adding more fun and excitement to the scene will be the PlayerzPot cool techie Baba, played by Bhuvneshwar who advises all the cricket fans to switch to the PlayerzPot app to enjoy the cricket season.

"From the narrative to the get-up, it's so different and thrilling to play PlayerzPot techie Baba, who's pretty cool and relaxed in helping people get rid of the #CricketKaBhoot through their favorite online fantasy cricket app - PlayerzPot. I'm very excited personally and I'm sure that all the fans will love it too," Bhuvneshwar added.

The campaign is going to be launched on OTT video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar, short video platforms alongwith PlayerzPot's social media channels.

Talking about the campaign and his association with the brand, Kiku said, "Out of all the comic characters I've played so far, this avatar is very different in both its approach and appearance.

"It was also very exciting for me to share screen space with a sports star like Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar). The idea and the script are very apt and interesting, given our love for cricket, especially IPL."

PlayerzPot CEO Sunil Yadav shared his views, "Cricket and entertainment have always gone hand-in-hand in our country. We at PlayerzPot are trying to make skill-based online gaming, the next big thing in the sports entertainment industry.

"One of the greatest comedian-actors, Kiku (Sharda) and our brand ambassador Bhuvneshwar (Kumar) are be featuring in our latest IPL campaign. I'm quite optimistic that PlayerzPot will deliver the best gaming experience to not only our current 1CR+ users, but also win the hearts of all those first-time, fantasy sports enthusiasts who're exploring their skills in making teams and winning big with fantasy cricket this IPL season".

Sunil dwelled further on their IPL 2022 campaign, "In addition to several new offerings like 100 per cent bonus utilization, increased withdrawal limit and many more, we've revamped the user interface - user experience (UI-UX) layout of our app to ensure our users get the best gaming experience in IPL 2022. And on top of that PlayerzPot will not charge any platform fee in head-to-head leagues for the initial few matches, which'll be a first-mover advantage in the history of online fantasy gaming during IPL season".

IPL 2022 which began on March 26, features 74 matches over a period of 65 days will go on till May 29.